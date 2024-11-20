Concern as sugarcane trucks in Busoga become death traps

The country is reeling from last Thursday’s accident, which claimed eight lives when a commuter taxi rammed into a stationary truck at a sugarcane plantation in Kakira on the Jinja- Iganga highway.

The accident was one of the many involving sugarcane trucks in Busoga Sub-region, where sugarcane growing is predominant.

In districts such as Mayuge, Luuka, Jinja and Kaliro, where sugarcane growing is prevalent, trucks carrying cane have become a death trap for road users.

In Mayuge, 15 people died on the spot in 2020 in accidents involving sugarcane trucks. Among them were three pastors of Elim Church, who died when their Toyota Caldina had a head-on collision with a sugarcane truck.

In Jinja District, police records show 14 people have died since 2019 in separate road crashes involving trucks carrying sugarcane.

Mr James Mubi, the Kiira regional police spokesperson, attributed the accidents to the dangerous mechanical condition of the trucks.

“Owners of these vehicles know that they are in poor mechanical condition but they keep putting them on the road, resulting in breakdowns, which cause death in our roads,’’ Mr Mubi said.

The Busoga North regional police spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha, said trucks carrying sugarcane are proving to be the leading cause of road crashes in the area.

Mr Kasadha said one of the accidents last year claimed the life of Gladys Aliyinza, the wife of deputy presidential press secretary Faruk Kirunda, and her driver.

“I can generally say these trucks carrying sugarcane are overriding other causes of road crashes in my area,’’ Mr Kasadha said.

In Kaliro, Deo Mpigwa, the agricultural officer for Budomero Sub-county, died on the spot when a motorcycle he was riding collided with a stationary sugarcane lorry, which was parked onIganga-Kaliro road at Nasuti Village at around 7pm.

The wreckage of the taxi that rammed into a stationary truck killing seven people, parked at Kakira police station on November 14, 2024. PHOTO | DENIS EDEMA

The Kiira Region Police Traffic Officer, Ms Mable Asingwire, said drivers of the trucks have always been advised not to drive vehicles in poor mechanical condition but some do not take heed.

“We always make operations against them but these people drive during the night in total disregard of our calls to stop driving such vehicles under dangerous mechanical condition,’’ Ms Asingwire said.

However, the chairperson of Jinja City Forum for Pick-up, Lorry and Truck Drivers, Mr Henry Kafero, said trucks carrying sugarcane should not be fronted as the only cause of deaths on the roads.

“Even small vehicles and motorcycles cause fatal road crashes without trucks. Therefore, blaming our truck drivers for the increasing death rate is not fair,’’ he said.

Nevertheless, Mr Kafero revealed that they are taking initiatives to train the truck drivers to reduce accidents.

The Kaliro Assistant Resident District Commissioner, Mr Rogers Kiduma, said the trucks carrying sugarcane not only cause road crashes but also drop sugarcane leaves on the roads, which end up clogging the water channels.

Mr Khalid Muyingo, the chairperson of the Jinja Taxi Park Operators Association (JITOA), said the sugarcane trucks cause road crashes because they don’t have reflectors.

“These trucks are overloaded with sugarcane and they are not covered with tarpaulins, so they become opaque. They don’t reflect light at night, it becomes easy for another vehicle to ram into them,’’ he said.

Mr Muyingo added sugarcane trucks also move slowly because they are always overloaded and in poor mechanical condition.

“Their speed limit is always 20km per hour, a vehicle, which is at a very high speed ends up ramming into them,’’ he says.

The chairperson of the Uganda Sugarcane Out growers Association, Mr Isa Budhugo, said the drivers of the commuter taxis, commonly known as drones, also drive at a very high speed, hence causing crashes.

“These drivers of drones believe if they drive at a very high speed, fuel consumption reduces as the vehicle starts moving on electricity and in the process, they end up ramming into sugarcane trucks, which are always moving at a very low speed,’’ he says.

Mr Budhugo said the only alternative is to create separate roads within the sugarcane plantations for the trucks.

“In Lugazi, the trucks used to cause accidents but after alternative roads were created within Lugazi sugarcane plantations, the accidents reduced. We have to come up with these diversionary roads in Kakira so that these trucks are removed from the highways,’’ he said.

The general secretary of Busoga Sugarcane Outgrowers Association, Mr David Christopher Mombwe, attributed the increased cases of road crashes to some drivers who overtake the loaded sugarcane trucks without following the right procedures.

Mr Julius Katerevu, one of the experts in the sugarcane sector, said owners of the sugarcane trucks employ unprofessional drivers because they want cheap labour.

“We are going to ensure all drivers are professional with the necessary driving skills. The unprofessional ones don’t follow the traffic rules and regulations,’’ he said.

Mr Katerevu said most vehicles on the road are in poor mechanical condition.

“Government increased taxes on the cars, others are hard to maintain. People are repairing old vehicles. They are the ones causing road crashes. Like in Kakira, it was a stationary truck which was in very poor mechanical condition,’’ he says.

RECENT ROAD CRASH

Last Thursday, a commuter taxi (pictured right) rammed into a stationary truck at a sugarcane plantation on Jinja-Iganga highway. Eight lives were claimed in the accident. In 2019, 14 people were killed in Jinja in separate accidents caused by trucks carrying sugarcane.