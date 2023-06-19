Concern as suspected cattle rustlers wreak havoc in Agago

Leaders in Agago District have condemned the rising killings of residents in the area by unknown assailants.

In a span of 19 months, unknown assailants armed with guns, bows and arrows have attacked businesspersons and farmers in the district, resulting in the death of 46 people, according to official statistics.

The victims included those found digging, sleeping in their houses or going about their businesses.

The most recent attack occurred on Friday night, when gunmen raided three different homes in Ter Kato Village, Lira Kato Sub-county, robbed an unspecified amount of money, killed three people and injured four others.

The victims have been identified as James Ononyo, 18, John Omona, 45, and Gabriel Oyugi, 35. The injured are Ms Pamela Apili, Mr Charles Ojok, Mr Okidi, and Ms Christine Lanyero, who have been receiving treatment at Dr Ambrosial Hospital in Kalongo.

Area MPs; John Amos Okot (Agago North), David Lagen (Agago County) and Ms Beatrice Akori (District Woman), all visited the scene of crime and condemned the killing of innocent people. Mr Okot blamed the attack on cattle rustlers from Karamoja and urged the government to change the approach of handling the “terrorists.”

The district chairperson, Mr Leonard Ojok, said: “The Karimojong warriors are now terrorists and the government must use maximum force to end the killings of our people.”

The leaders said despite heavy deployment of security personnel in sub-counties bordering Karamoja Sub-region, no Karimojong warrior had been killed so far. All of them always escaped safely without getting injured or killed, Mr Ojok added.

“With all the efforts, the Karimojong warriors have continued committing atrocities and this will go down in the history as the biggest failure of President Museveni to give peace to the people of Agago District,” Mr Okot said.

The UPDF Fifth Division spokesperson, Maj Stephen Tumwesigye, who confirmed the Friday’s incident, said the army and sister security agencies were pursuing the assailants.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this heinous act and call upon the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious persons behind this act,” he said in an interview at the weekend. “Working with sister security agencies, the culprits will be brought to book. We are still committed to our mandate of protecting people and their properties,” he added.

In April, lawmakers urged government to boost security in the north-eastern cattle corridor to curtail the rustlers that continue to wreak havoc in the region.

Background

Since 2021, at least 1,049 cattle, 2614 goats, and eight donkeys have been raided from eight sub-counties in Agago District. The most affected sub-counties are those bordering Karamoja such as; Lira Kato, Kuywee, Ajali, Adilang, Lapono, Paimol, Laperebong, and Omiya Pachua. Hundreds of livestock farmers in Agago have been forced to migrate to Pader over the persistent cross-border attacks.