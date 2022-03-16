Concern as wetlands face extinction in North Bukedi

A woman tends to her rice garden in Namatala wetland, one of the depleted water catchment areas in Budaka District. PHOTO | FRED WAMBEDE

By  Fred Wambede

What you need to know:

  • Uganda’s wetland coverage has dropped from 17.5 per cent in the early 1990s to 8.5 per cent, while forest coverage has dropped from 24 per cent to 12.4 per cent due to human activities.

Residents of North Bukedi Sub-region in eastern Uganda are grappling with the effects of climate change.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.