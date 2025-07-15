Concern in Bukedi over rise in child trafficking

Child trafficking, once murmured about in Bukedi Sub-region, is now a mounting crisis. Latest figures from the Citizen Initiative for Democracy and Development (CIDD UG) show that 373 cases were logged in 2024, with 93.4 per cent classified as domestic trafficking and 6.6 per cent as transnational.

CIDD UG programme director Moses Kagwa told a regional consensus-building dialogue that, in the first 10 months of 2024 alone, Uganda identified 1,037 trafficking victims, an average of more than 100 each month, signalling a sharp rise from previous years.

Data from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) also indicates that between July 2024 and early December 2024, 3,259 trafficking files involving 4,965 victims were opened, nearly 80 per cent of whom were children. Sexual exploitation and forced labour remain the dominant forms of trafficking.

In 2023, investigators documented 1,937 victims exploited for sex, 658 for labour, and 144 subjected to both, underlining the crime’s complexity. Mr Kagwa warned that soaring poverty is driving vulnerability: “Over 80 percent of Bukedi households live below the poverty line; desperation makes children prime targets,” he said. These findings were presented at a dialogue themed “Validating Progress, Shaping the Future Together,” organised by CIDD UG in partnership with the Uganda National NGO Forum.

Leaders from Pallisa, Budaka, Butebo, Butaleja, Tororo, Busia and Kibuku districts examined service delivery shortfalls raised during citizen consultations. Bukedi’s socio-economic indicators are grim. The region’s median age is just 17, yet its GDP per capita is a mere $135—tenth of the national average—while multidimensional poverty stands at 78 percent.

Officials say funding delays, corruption and a shortage of extension workers hamstring the flagship Parish Development Model (PDM).

“We cannot defeat poverty if PDM enterprises are stolen and oversight is weak,” said Butebo Community Development Officer Dan Kabuna.

Low school performance, overcrowded classrooms and the limited participation of women and youth in decision making further entrench poverty and child exploitation, speakers noted. Budaka Deputy Resident District Commissioner Stephen Ogwang urged leaders to focus on job creation as a long-term antidote to trafficking: “Economic empowerment is our surest path to protect children,” he said.

Children in Uganda are trafficked for various purposes, with the most common being domestic servitude, sexual exploitation, forced labour, early or forced marriage, and in some past instances, recruitment into armed groups. Many children are lured from rural areas to urban centres under the promise of education or employment, only to end up in exploitative conditions. Girls are disproportionately affected.

