Concern over delayed Lango palace works

Leaders have expressed disappointment over delay in the construction of a palace for Lango Cultural Foundation.

During the Lango conference on December 29, 2012, President Museveni pledged to construct an administration block, a cultural centre, and a palace for the cultural institution.

In November 2014, Lira District leaders allocated a two-acre piece of land on Boroboro Road in the present-day Lira City East Division for the construction of the facilities.

On January 25, 2021, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) then contracted M/S CMD Investments Ltd to construct the palace at an estimated cost of Shs3.5b.

The site was handed over to the contractor on February 20, 2021, by the Late Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.

However, to date, construction has not commenced.

Mr Robert Ajal, Lango Cultural Foundation’s prime minister, said the absence of a palace is affecting operations of the cultural institution.

“All kingdoms and chiefdoms in Uganda have palaces, which were constructed by the government for their cultural leaders, but in Lango, we don’t have anything, and the government has been promising us for more than seven years, but there is nothing,” Mr Ajal said during a function in Lira City last Saturday.

He added:“We have been promised a palace for the people of Lango. My simple question is when will this promise be fulfilled?”

At the same function, a vehicle donated by President Museveni to Won Nyaci (paramount chief) of Lango Yosam Odur Ebii, was handed over to the owner, with State House Comptroller, Ms Jane Barekye, as chief guest.

Lira City Woman Member of Parliament, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, also Health minister, said for the effective construction of the place, cultural heads must ensure land offered for the construction has a registered title.

She further blamed the delays in the implementation of the project on the leadership wrangles at Lango cultural institution.

“If you truly have land, you need to have a title clearly stating that this land belongs to the Lango Cultural Foundation. This is the only way the pledge for the construction of the Lango palace will be fulfilled,” Dr Aceng said.

The State House Comptroller did not respond to issues regarding the palace.

She, however, said: “Allow me to hand over a letter for a witness of this car to the Paramount Chief and I would also wish to deliver transport that is going to facilitate our king to move around his kingdom bidding farewell to his people.”

On May 18, 2023, Mr Museveni hosted clan leaders at Baralegi State Lodge in Otuke District.

At the meeting, several requests were made including for a vehicle for Won Nyaci.

Mzee Odur informed the President that he lacked a vehicle to move around to bid farewell to his subjects before he retires end of this year.

He said the government gave him a vehicle in 2010, but he said it had broken down in 2020.

Mzee Odur, 94, was elected by clan heads (Owitong) in 2003 and plans to handover in December this year.