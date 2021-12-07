Concern over high numbers in UPE schools ahead of reopening

As schools prepare to reopen in January, educationists in Wakiso District have observed that the high population of pupils in Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools may make it hard to observe some of the recommended Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The head teacher of Kyebando Umea Primary School, Mr Jamil Lubega, said implementing the two-metre social distance will be a challenge.

The population of Kyebando Umea primary school is at 1,664 pupils and of these, 254 are in Primary One.

Mr Lubega said Primary One has only two streams and each stream accommodates 127 pupils. “We don’t know what to do as of now but we are waiting for the district to advise us,” he said.

Records at the district indicate that the number of children enrolled in UPE schools has increased from 74,782 in 2019 to 79,216 in 2021.

This is attributed to the impact of Covid-19 that has seen parents and guardians lose jobs, making it hard for them to raise the school fees charged in private schools.

The Wakiso District Inspector of Schools, Mr Thomson Kasule, said the same challenge was identified during the recent inspection of schools by the district and Ministry of Education official.

The aim of the inspection was to assess the Covid-19 SOPs awareness levels among teachers and the readiness of schools to comply with them.

The officials also wanted to establish whether study materials sent to schools after the first lockdown were distributed among the learners.

“We found that most schools had tried to observe the SOPs. However, study materials were still stuck in offices. The issue of maintaining the two-metre social distance was also raised,” Mr Kasule said.

He said the district would work with the Ministry of Education and Sports to find a solution.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Mr Denis Mugimba, said several discussions have been held and options such as improvising learning space were suggested.

“We cannot rely on speculations. Schools should also be creative and improvise learning space. They can use tents and this should be within their means. They should not get loans to procure tents,” he said.

Records at the Ministry of Education indicate that there are 12,066 government primary schools and 1,226 secondary schools in Uganda.

The district education officer, Mr Fredrick Kiyingi, said once the school calendar is out, the district would be guided on the way forward.

Mr Kiyingi advised parents to make use of Universal Primary Education and Universal Secondary Education schools.

“We don’t have rich people in Wakiso. You know what to do,” he said.

President Museveni recently announced that the economy would reopen in January 2022.












