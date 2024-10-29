Concern over low HPV vaccine uptake in Uganda

Ten years after the government introduced the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in the country, its uptake remains low, according to the Third Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rukia Isanga Nakadama.

The HPV vaccine protects against genital warts and most cases of cervical cancer. Globally, the first vaccine became available in 2006 while the Ugandan government introduced it in 2015.

However, Ms Nakadama says its uptake remains low because many Ugandans don’t want to be associated with cancer.

“Most Ugandans don’t want to be told that anytime they are developing cancer because when they know about it, they think they are going to die maybe the next day,” Ms Nakadama, who is also the Minister Without Portfolio, said at the weekend while closing this year’s ‘Fight Women’s Cancer Run’ in Jinja City.

She added: “The government remains committed to this common cause of combating all related illnesses; however, in 2015, HPV vaccine was introduced here in Uganda though the uptake has remained low.”

The ‘Fight Women’s Cancer Run’ was organised by Rays of Hope Hospice Jinja (RHHJ), the only specialised palliative care provider in Busoga Sub-region and parts of Buganda.

RHHJ has for the sixth year in row held this event in October, where information about breast and cervical cancer is disseminated throughout the month, climaxing with a run, walk and ride. This year’s theme was Detect. Treat. Defeat.

More than 1,000 participants were flagged off at Jinja Golf Club by Ms Nakadama, who said the activity was for our mothers, daughters and sisters who are dying mainly due to cervical and breast cancer. “We all know that cervical cancer is preventable through the HPV vaccination, routine screening and treatment.”

Dr Margrethe Juncker from RHHJ said the low HPV vaccination uptake could be because people lack knowledge about the vaccine.

“We need to protect our girls against cervical cancer, so they will not suffer in the future. Over the next year, they will continue and further expand our activities, which are to prevent and provide early diagnosis, treatment and palliative care to those who need it,” she said.

Dr Junker added: “People are starting to become aware of the problem of cervical and breast cancer, which is ...probably the biggest success.”

Earlier, RHHJ Executive Director, Ms Sylvia Nakami, said the organisation has been engaging local organisations, businesses, and education institutions to participate in the run, but the plan this year was to reach out to more indiviudlas and organisations nationwide.

“Many patients who have benefitted from our programme have become advocates to demystify fear that cancer is a death sentence,” Ms Nakami said.