Concern over rampant child marriages in Nakapiripirit

In Karamoja Sub-region, a disturbing trend is eroding the future of young girls. In the rural communities of Nakapiripirit District, reports indicate that some parents are marrying off their underage daughters in exchange for bride price and even alcohol. Although early and forced marriages are illegal in Uganda, a combination of poverty, deep-rooted cultural traditions, and weak law enforcement is fuelling a rise in these practices, which violate children's rights and expose girls to lifelong consequences. Local leaders and child rights activists are alarmed by reports of underage girls, some as young as 13, being given away in marriage. “Some parents see their daughters as a source of income.

They believe giving them away for bride price, even if it’s just local brew or a few goats, can solve their immediate problems,” said Ms Christine Osike, a youth leader in Nakapiripirit. Ms Osike also pointed out that the rising incidents of defilement are partly due to neglecting the boy child in the fight against the vice. “We cannot say we are fighting defilement when we are ignoring the boy child who impregnates these girls,” she said. Her remarks came during a multi-sectoral engagement on harmful cultural practices, organised by ActionAid Uganda with funding from the European Union, at Nakapiripirit District headquarters. Topics discussed included teenage pregnancies, early marriages, female genital mutilation (FGM), and gender-based violence (GBV), among others.

Karamoja, one of Uganda’s most underdeveloped regions, faces persistent challenges such as poverty, drought, and limited access to education. In Nakapiripirit, many families survive on subsistence farming and livestock, while alcohol abuse is a growing problem due to the widespread availability of cheap local brew. “Some of these parents genuinely believe they’re doing the best they can,” said Mr David Chemonges, a primary school teacher. “But they are making decisions from a place of desperation. And the girls pay the price.”

Distortion of tradition

While bride price in the form of cattle has long been part of marriage in Karamoja, activists argue that these cultural practices are being exploited, often due to poverty and addiction to alcohol. Ms Joavinter Babirye, the assistant town clerk of Nakapiripirit Town Council, emphasised that many parents fail to provide for their children, especially girls, who are left desperate and sometimes end up marrying older men for survival. “We need to sensitise the community about the dangers of harmful practices. We also need sex education in schools,” she stressed.

Alcohol abuse

Ms Jennifer Lakeri, the district female youth councillor of Nakapiripirit, identified high levels of alcohol consumption as a major driver of harmful practices like defilement and gender-based violence. Ms Lakeri also pointed to the continued low school attendance, particularly among boys, who are expected to steal cattle as a rite of passage, a practice that has contributed to widespread school dropouts. She also revealed that cases of child sex work are on the rise, with girls being lured by promises of smart phones, sanitary pads, and clothes. Margaret (not her real name), 14, was pulled out of school by her parents last year and married off to a 34-year-old man.

Now pregnant and battling complications, she reflects softly, “I wanted to become a nurse, but now I stay home waiting for my baby.” Challenges in enforcement Ms Deborah Atai, the officer in-charge of the Child and Family Protection Unit at Nakapiripirit Central Police Station, said some parents are colluding with defilers to cover up cases. Despite laws prohibiting child marriage in Uganda, enforcement remains weak in remote areas like Nakapiripirit. Local councils often prioritise customary solutions over legal justice, and resistance from traditional leaders can hinder efforts to address these harmful practices. NGOs and church groups are fighting the vice by providing counselling, community education, and safe shelters for at-risk girls.

A step towards change

Mr Emmanuel Koriang, the project officer of ActionAid, said their initiative, funded by the European Union, aims to eliminate harmful practices in the community.

An action plan was developed and approved by local leaders, focusing on ending teenage marriages, combating alcoholism, reducing school dropouts, and eradicating FGM.

A call to action

The LC5 Chairperson of Nakapiripirit District, Mr John Nangiro, condemned harmful cultural practices, describing them as sins against God. He singled out FGM, labelling it a “suicidal practice” that must be abandoned. Ms Modester Bessie Ajilong, the Nakapiripirit Resident District Commissioner, acknowledged the challenge of high alcohol consumption in the district, noting that Nakapiripirit ranks highest in the sub-region. “It’s a big problem that we need to fight,” she said. “Alcohol is going to kill people here.”



