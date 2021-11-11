Concern over rising  TB cases in Rwenzori 

Health officials in Rwenzori Sub-region have expressed concern over the rising cases of tuberculosis (TB) in the area.

According to a report released by the regional TB/ leprosy taskforce this week, the eight districts that makeup Rwenzori registered 4,827 tuberculosis patients between 2020 and 2021, compared to the 1,885 patients registered in 2019/20.

Rwenzori is comprised of the districts of Kasese, Ntoroko, Kabarole, Bunyangabu, Kamwenge, Kitagwenda, Kyenjojo and Kyegegwa.

The Rwenzori TB and Leprosy focal person, Dr Victor Musinguzi, while addressing the media on Tuesday, attributed the rise to delay by patients to visit hospitals for tests and failure to complete the treatment period that is usually six months.

Dr Musinguzi said the number could be higher because there are many unidentified patients in the communities.

“Every quarter (four months), the number of new TB identified cases keeps on increasing but we lack the resources to move to all communities to take samples from people,” he said.

For the first quarter of July to September 2021, the report shows that TB treatment coverage is at 75 percent while treatment completion is at 82 percent. In the same period, the number of TB patients who died in the region stood at 9.1 percent while those who didn’t follow up on treatment stood at 6.3 percent.

Ntoroko District is leading with the highest number of TB patients who died, representing 16 percent, Kasese is in second position at 15.7 percent and Fort Portal City is third at 13.7 percent.

Ms Oliver Komuhendo, the clinical officer and head of the TB ward at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital, said last year, the facility recorded 356 new TB patients.

She said since this year began, they have recorded 347 cases.

She said there is also increased drug resistance among TB patients. The heath authorities in the region have now come up with new strategies focusing on sensitising communities about the disease and ensuring that those under care complete the treatment.

The acting Kabarole District health officer, Mr Brian Kisembo, said 30 percent of the population have TB and leprosy, and they have come up with the strategy of screening people in communities.

According to the Ministry of Health, 130,000 people fall ill with TB every year, while about 30 people die of the disease every day. More than half of TB related deaths are among people living with HIV. About 12 of every 100 cases of TB in Uganda are children aged less than 14 years.

National outlook

TB is an infectious disease transmitted through air from a person with TB through coughing, talking.