Concern over rising  TB cases in Rwenzori 

TB patients wait for treatment at Napak Hospital in Karamoja Sub-region in March 2020. According to the Ministry of Health, 130,000 people fall ill with TB every year.  PHOTO / RACHEL MABALA

By  Alex Ashaba

  • According to a report released by the regional TB/ leprosy taskforce this week, the eight districts that make up Rwenzori registered 4,827 tuberculosis patients between 2020 and 2021, compared to the 1,885 patients registered in 2019/20.

Health officials in Rwenzori Sub-region have expressed concern over the rising cases of tuberculosis (TB) in the area.

