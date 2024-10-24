Concerns over bribery in school leadership elections

Parents and stakeholders in Uganda are sounding the alarm over bribery in school leadership elections. Some schools are failing the integrity test by allowing children to bribe their way into leadership positions through extravagant campaigns and cash handouts, often supported by individual parents.

"We are grooming future corrupt leaders," said Mr Bernard Okello, a parent and official at Luweero District Local Government. "While it would be okay for a pupil to ask for support to campaign for the position of prefect, the children at times present a cash budget often guided by the teachers."

This issue is particularly pronounced in privately owned schools where directors, managers, and proprietors prioritize financial gain over education policy guidelines and moral values.

"A child is introduced to bribery and corruption at an early stage of life, in an environment where children are expected to have high discipline and moral fibre," Okello emphasised.

The Inspectorate of Government has been urged to address this vice as part of their anti-corruption efforts. Mr Emmanuel Ssendagire, another concerned parent, highlighted the potential consequences for children from less privileged families. "When we allow our children to be introduced to bribery acts, the future is doomed."

Mr James Penywii, Director Research, Education, and Advocacy at the Inspectorate of Government, stressed the collective responsibility to combat corruption. "It is strange that scientists fighting for salary enhancements are now abusing their privileges by seeking early retirement to target pensions. The law may need revision to address such ill-intentioned actions."

Luweero District leaders expressed concerns about the Inspectorate of Government's handling of cases, citing delays of up to two years in resolving some cases. This has resulted in significant court costs for cases lost, many of which were sanctioned by the Inspectorate of Government.

"The office of the IG should help check the growing vice as we fight to fight corruption in society," Okello said.

Among the many cases being investigated by the Inspectorate of Government in Luweero District is the case against the former Luweero Town Clerk, Ms Lydia Nabaasa, including several other cases filed between 2023 and 2024.