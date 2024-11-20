Condoms won’t protect you from mpox, minister warns amid disease surge

Health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has warned the public against relying on condoms in mpox prevention saying “they are ineffective in protecting people from the surging viral disease.”

“Do not be deceived, condoms cannot protect you from mpox. The people who handle HIV including myself will encourage you to put on a condom but in the case of mpox, please zero-graze at home,” she said.

“To date, we have over 495 confirmed cases of mpox and everybody is a candidate. As long as you are sexually active, protect yourself because the strain (type) in Uganda, Clade1b is majorly sexually transmitted,” Dr Aceng said in Kampala on Wednesday while launching the second Uganda National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP-AMR II, 2024–2029).

Details from the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that although condoms can offer some protection for covered body parts, “they may not prevent all exposures to mpox since the rash can occur on other parts of the body.”

Dr Aceng highlighted that the virus can be transmitted through contact with an infected person especially “when they have the pustules (push-filled bumps) on the body.”

“It (mpox) can also be transmitted through sharing of clothings and beddings and contaminated surfaces such as tables and chairs. So, we have to prevent it. Wash your hands with soap and water, sanitise, do not share clothings and beddings,” she advised.

About mpox

Mpox is a viral disease characterised by distinct severe sores all over the body. It was first reported in Uganda in July and at least one death linked to the infection has been confirmed in the country.

Usually, mpox related sores on the skin can last 2–4 weeks, affecting one’s physical appearance and ability to work.

The other symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes. According to scientists, during pregnancy, the virus may be passed to the fetus, or to the newborn during or after birth.