Conduct more plea bargain sessions to decongest prisons, courts asked

The Uganda Prison Services has asked the judiciary to increase the number of plea bargain sessions in both lower and higher courts to reduce the congestion of inmates in prisons.

While opening a plea bargain session at Masindi prisons services on Monday, Mr Baker Asinjah, the Commissioner of Prisons on Custodial Services, said the plea bargain sessions have helped to settle 892 cases which has helped decongest prisons.

"We want more plea bargain sessions because we have seen it speeding trials and has reduced on the number of prisoners," he said.

A plea bargain is an agreement in a criminal case between the prosecutor and the accused person whereby the latter agrees to plead guilty to a particular charge in return for some concession from the prosecutor.

A voluntary plea of guilt under this mechanism may see the number or severity of the charges against an accused person or their punishment reduced because of not wasting the court’s time and resources.

A total of 154 inmates at Masindi Main Prison have applied for a plea bargain in both Masindi and Hoima High Courts. Masindi currently keeps 1,383 inmates from the Bunyoro sub-region

The Masindi High Court Resident Judge, Isah Serunkuma, advised inmates who know they are guilty to take up a plea bargain for a reduced sentence since they will have not wasted court time and resources.

He also asked the government to increase the funding for plea bargain sessions to enable them to be held quarterly to speed up justice.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo said plea bargain is open to all inmates who may wish to use the services at any time.