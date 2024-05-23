Conflicts disrupt wetland restoration, say leaders

Leaders in Ntungamo District and Kigezi Sub-region have raised concern over conflicts within farmer cooperatives, which they say could hinder wetland restoration projects in the areas.

The conflicts stem from mismanagement of funds and power struggles within the organisations.

During a meeting at Rweikiniro Church of Uganda on Monday, Ms Annet Kwarija, a social development officer at the Ministry of Water and Environment, said the affected cooperatives are Upper Maziba in Rubanda, Kabale, and Rukiga districts, as well as Lower Maziba in Ngoma, Rwenanura-Kakukuru town council, and Rwekiniro sub-counties in Ntungamo District.

She said they have faced these challenges since the cooperatives were entrusted to farmers for self-management.

“We have had a challenge of politics, conflict of interest, and some financial misappropriation in some groups. While we have handled the restoration process well and given farmers alternative sources of income, we are threatened by these conflicts which may make former wetland occupants feel dissatisfied with the processes,” she said.

The cooperatives were initiated and funded by EURECA, a project funded by the European Union and Sahara and Sahel Observatory, aiming to manage the environment and enhance resilience in river catchment areas.

They were set up to sustain alternative livelihood projects provided to farmers following negotiated evictions.

“These groups were formed in 2019 and 2022, we handed them over to the farmers but there have been leadership and management gaps and our efforts for all these years may go to waste if these conflicts within the groups are not resolved,” Ms Kwarija said.

Ms Kwarija said the accounts for the lower Maziba cooperative have since been frozen because members of the executive failed to agree on the management of funds.

“…Upper and Middle Maziba have recovered. The challenge is still with Lower Maziba and I believe leaders will have to resolve the issues. Returning this money to donors will be disastrous,” she said.

The Ntungamo District chairperson, Mr Samuel Mucunguzi who is also co-chairperson of the Maziba Catchment Restoration Committee, said: “Sermons and arrest warrants have been issued against some members. [The conflicts are] a result of lies propagated by some members.”

Mr Mucunguzi said some individuals believe they are the only ones capable of managing the organisations.

He called for reconciliation among the members.

Mr Laban Zaribugire, the chairperson of Upper Maziba Cooperative, said despite the challenges, key project areas have been implemented and wetlands are rejuvenating.

He said farmers are being aided with alternative sources of livelihood such as apiary, fish ponds, and goat and piggery projects, among others.

At least 4,000 farmers have benefited from the project and at least 58 percent of the depleted wetlands have been recovered under the project.