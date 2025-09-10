Confronting Uganda’s silent suicide crisis

On February 21, 2025, a 16-year-old Senior Three student at Seeta High School was discovered hanging in a dormitory before dawn. The school labelled it a suicide; however, his family disputed this claim and demanded answers. The police launched an inquiry, and the case caught the attention of Parliament. Uganda found itself grappling with how a child could die at school and why the country continues to lose its youth. This incident sparked a difficult conversation that extended beyond the school grounds and into our homes. The discussion remains unresolved and painful.

On May 9, 2025, another tragedy occurred. A first-year nursing student at Kampala International University’s Ishaka campus was found dead. Friends reported that she had been struggling with personal issues. Investigations were initiated by the police. Her death intensified the feeling that something is breaking silently across our campuses and hostels. These incidents are not isolated. They are part of a troubling pattern.

The numbers behind the silence

In June last year, Kampala recorded an unusual cluster of suicides, with police counting multiple cases in a single day. Data from 2024 showed 190 suicide attempts, 59 deaths, and 18 repeat attempts, with young people most affected. Experts warn that the true numbers are much higher, hidden by underreporting, stigma, and a weak mental health system.

The story in refugee settlements is no different. UNHCR documented dozens of suicides among refugees in 2024, with families living near settlements also affected. The triggers look painfully familiar: family conflict, poverty, hunger, violence, and untreated illness.

The whispers before the tragedy

People thinking about suicide often send out quiet flares. They talk about feeling trapped or that the world would be better without them. Some begin giving away treasured possessions or withdrawing from society altogether. Others change sleeping patterns, take unusual risks, or say goodbye in strange and final ways. None of these signs alone proves intent, but together they whisper danger. Learning to hear the whisper can save a life.

Why suicide is a public health crisis

Suicide is the third leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year-olds in Uganda, and the fourth worldwide.

“Every death tells us something about systems that did not respond in time; schools without counsellors, clinics without medicines, homes without food, police stations without referral protocols, and laws that punish pain,” says Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the director of public health at the Ministry of Health.

The ripple effects devastate families, communities, and the economy. Each death leaves behind trauma, stigma, reduced productivity, and increased healthcare costs.

Men, youth, and stigma

Globally, men die by suicide at higher rates than women, and Uganda reflects that pattern. Cultural expectations push men and boys to bottle up pain, making them less likely to seek help.

For adolescents, the pressures are different but no less dangerous. They wrestle with identity, exams, social media, unemployment, stigma, violence, and bullying. A national census analysis last year revealed alarming levels of suicidal thoughts and attempts across the last decade, with disturbingly high numbers even among 10 to 14-year-olds.

The barriers to care

Three main barriers stand in the way of help. Stigma drives people away, with suicide dismissed as madness, weakness, or a demon. Geography compounds the crisis, especially since most specialised care is concentrated in Kampala, leaving many districts with no psychiatrist at all. Then there is the law. Section 210 of Uganda’s Penal Code still classifies attempted suicide as a crime punishable by up to two years in prison.

“A person who survives the darkest night of their life should be taken for rehabilitation, not handcuffs,” says mental health activist Andrew Rugasira. “Clinicians say criminalisation drives people away from care. Police are left to choose between enforcement and compassion. It is the wrong tool for the wrong problem.”

What must change

Mental health advocates argue that Uganda’s legal approach is outdated and harmful. Acceptance would reduce stigma, open doors to care, and allow public health responses to work.

Every school should have a trained counsellor or a formal partnership with one. Universities need resident mentors trained in mental health first aid, anonymous reporting channels, and 24/7 crisis lines linked to clinical partners. Refugee settlements need more than emergency counselling; they need livelihoods, safety, and predictable access to care.

Prevention must also extend to homes and communities. Parents, teachers, religious leaders, and even police officers should be equipped to recognise warning signs, ask direct questions, reduce access to lethal means, and link people to care. Simple measures such as locking away pesticides, safely storing medicines, and posting crisis information at known hotspots have been shown to save lives.

Where to get help

If you are in immediate danger, call 999 or 112 and ask for help getting to a safe place and medical facility. If you feel at risk but are not in immediate danger, call Mental Health Uganda’s toll-free helpline 0800 21 21 21 during working hours. The line is free, confidential, and can guide you to nearby services.

In Kampala, Butabika National Referral Hospital provides specialist psychiatric care. StrongMinds Uganda offers free, evidence-based group therapy in many districts, especially for women and adolescents. Faith leaders, teachers, and local health workers can also help with referrals. Help exists. It is not yet everywhere. But it is real, and it begins with one conversation.

A final word

Uganda’s suicide crisis is silent only because we allow it to be. Every statistic hides a story, every attempt hides pain, and every death hides the systems that failed to respond. But change is possible.

Decriminalise. Counsel. Train. Protect. Respond.

A dormitory should be a place of safety, not sorrow. A school should be a ground for dreams, not graves. Each life saved is a future restored, and that future begins when we choose care over silence.