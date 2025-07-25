Confusion as NRM declares runner-up Winner in Mpigi party primaries

Confusion has engulfed Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in Mpigi District after a district registrar declared the runner-up as winner in the party primaries for next year’s LCV chairperson race.

Despite garnering 13,626 votes, more than double his nearest challenger, David Kyeyune was controversially denied victory. Instead, district registrar Henry Bbuye declared Mansoor Muluya, who polled 5,979 votes, as the party flag bearer.

The move sparked protests from Kyeyune and his supporters, who accused the party leadership of electoral fraud.

“This is total madness,” Kyeyune told journalists shortly after the announcement.

“Why did you organize an election if you knew that Muluya was unopposed? I won. It is a shame to announce a candidate I defeated with a margin of over 10,000 votes,” he added.

Registrar Bbuye defended the decision, claiming Kyeyune had formally withdrawn from the race before the primaries and had submitted a letter to that effect.

“He made an alliance with one of the candidates backed by our district chairperson,” Bbuye said, adding: “They agreed, and Kyeyune stepped aside after backdoor negotiations. I have a copy of the withdrawal letter. I was surprised to see him come back.”

The announcement sparked widespread outrage and accusations of backroom deals and vote manipulation within the NRM ranks in Mpigi.

Sulaiman Kaweesi, the Mpigi NRM District chairperson, alleged interference by unnamed party heavyweights, claiming they pressured Kyeyune to re-enter the race at the last minute.

“There was an order from one of our own in the party who claims she is bigger and more powerful than NRM. She wanted Kyeyune declared winner, but we thank God our registrar was alert and didn’t succumb to that pressure,” Kaweesi said.

Security was visibly tight at the district tallying centre as tensions mounted. The District Police Commander, Robert Kuzara, was deployed to oversee calm amid fears of violence.

The confusion has raised questions about transparency in the party's internal electoral processes. The NRM has not yet commented officially on the controversy, but legal action by Kyeyune’s camp appears imminent.

Meanwhile, Muluya celebrated the decision with his supporters, maintaining that he was the only legitimate candidate.

“I was unopposed after Kyeyune’s withdrawal. This is the right outcome,” Muluya said briefly.

Political observers warn the incident could extend internal divisions within the NRM in Mpigi, a key district in central Uganda.

By Friday night, it remained unclear how the national party leadership will resolve the dispute.