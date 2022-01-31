Confusion at Rwanda-Uganda border crossing after reopening

This picture taken on January 31, 2022, shows a truck entering the Ugandan side of the Katuna/Gatuna border as the double cabin enters the Rwandan side. Rwanda reopened its Katuna border today, three years after it was closed. PHOTO/ John Cliff Wamala
 

  • Two-way trade collapsed after the frontier was closed in February 2019 as tensions between Kigali and Kampala spiralled over rival accusations of espionage and political meddling.
  • Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo said on Twitter that trucks, Rwandan citizens and returning residents were able to cross into the country at Gatuna, in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

Confusion reigned at the main border post between Rwanda and Uganda after its official reopening on Monday, with frustrated Rwandans saying they were blocked from crossing.
In a surprise announcement last week, Kigali said the frontier would be open again after three years of closure, signalling a thaw in relations between the two East African nations that had long been at loggerheads.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba -- seen as playing a key role in Rwanda's decision -- tweeted: "Now our people can freely move, trade and interact as Almighty God always intended!"

