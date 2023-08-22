Congolese national arrested in Uganda after grenade explodes in his house

The Directorate of Crime Intelligence (CID) in collaboration with the Kampala Metropolitan North Police has arrested a Congolese national after a hand grenade exploded in his house.

The suspect has been identified as Basakeye Ndakuliye, a resident of Katende Zone, Nakulabye, Rubaga Division in Kampala City.

“The scene was thoroughly evaluated and documented by forensic experts and the counter-terrorism bomb squad members. We recovered a safety pin, a green lid, and a spoon, which shows that the explosion took place from within the house,” Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson said on Monday.

The 39-year-old refugee from North Kivu is currently being detained at Old Kampala Police Station as interrogations to establish the motive of unlawfully possessing the explosives continue.

Mr Enanga said that upon further search, two passports; one for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and another one for Burundi were recovered from the suspect's house.

“So we are still profiling him. Preliminary information so far indicates that he tampered with this hand grenade before it exploded. We want to remind all refugees that they must remain law-abiding while inside Uganda. Smuggling weapons into the country is a punishable offence,” he noted.