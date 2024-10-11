Congolese national, four others charged with terrorism

Five individuals, including a Congolese national, were on Friday charged and remanded to Luzira Prison for terrorism and aiding and abetting terrorism. The group appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's court, presided over by Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko.

"This court has no jurisdiction to handle your case. It can only be heard in the High Court. In the meantime, you are remanded to Luzira prison until November 11," Magistrate Jatiko ruled.

The suspects include Anwari Al-Araiq Junior, a former Allied Defense Forces combatant from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Denis Ahmed Musitwa, a mechanic, Wafula Yakuti Musabi, a businessman, Hamidu Wambi Sogoonto, a milk vendor, and Yusuf Dujani Kivumbi, a taxi driver.

According to the prosecution led by Allan Mucunguzi, the group is accused of terrorism and aiding the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terrorist organisation.

"The investigations are still ongoing," Mucunguzi informed the court.

The prosecution contend that between 2018 and May 2024, the group procured firearms and ammunition, recruited members for the ADF, and willfully rendered support to the organisation, knowing it would be used for terrorist activities.

The prosecution states that the group and others still at large, "indiscriminately, without due regard to the safety of others or property, directly or indirectly involved yourselves in the procurement of firearms and ammunition, recruited recruits to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terrorist organisation."