Congolese national sent to High court over molesting boy

City Hall Court has committed a 22- year- old Congolese national to the High Court to stand trial over molesting a six-year-old boy.

The accused, Bahati Dedye, also a gate keeper and resident of Kulambiro-Kigoowa II Zone, a city suburb, where he allegedly committed the offence, appeared before magistrate Fatuma Nabirye on charges of aggravated defilement.

The prosecution led by Mr Timothy Aduti informed court that inquiries into Dedye’s case are complete and he presented an indictment from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ms Nabirye upon scrutinising the indictment held that Dedye should be sent to the High Court to stand trial at the next convenient session.

What indictment entails

Court also instructed the state to give Dedye a copy of the indictment so that he can get more familiar with the charges against him.

According to the indictment read before court, the accused would call his victim, the boy’s brother and friend to his room where he would ask them to remove their pants promising them sweets.

“That on February 27 around 9:30am, the victim told the mother that the accused used to insert his fingers in his bumbum (anus), lick their genitals before giving them sweets and that he did it several times,” the indictment reads in part.

This indictment explains that the victim’s parents reported the matter to Tuba Police Post in Kulambiro-Kigoowa, who arrested Dedye.

The induction further notes that Dedye was examined on March 9 on police form 24 at Praise Medical Clinic and found to be of sound mental status.

The case comes after President Museveni declined to assent to the Sexual Offences Bill, 2021, saying many provisions are redundant and already provided for in other legislations, and called for the Bill to be reviewed.

The original Bill, sponsored by the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) only imported the Penal Code Act provision on “unnatural offences” and did not expressly criminalise or ban gay or lesbian sex.

However, the enacted Bill in Clause 11 criminalises and bans “penetration of another person’s anus with other person’s sexual organ or with any object and, (ii) sexual acts between persons of the same gender”.

The President declined to append his signature, citing clauses on rape, aggravated rape, administering substance with the intent of committing a sexual act, sexual assault, Indecent communication, sexual harassment.