Congolese refugee murdered in Kyegegwa

Police in Kyegerwa District are investigating circumstances under which a 21-year-old female Congolese refugee was murdered- and her body dumped by the roadside on Monday.

Police have identified the woman who was staying in Kyaka 2 refugee settlement camp as Mwavita Solanja.

“On Monday at around 6:30am, the deceased’s body was discovered after she was killed by unknown assailants,” Rwenzori West police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige said February 15 confirming the incident.

Police accounts indicate that the refugee February 13 left the settlement camp for recreational purposes in Bukere trading center.

“She was seen drinking in the morning and then again in the evening with some yet to be identified men from different bars until late in the night,” Mr Twesige noted.