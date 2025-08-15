Congolese, Ugandans charged in alleged $70,000 gold fraud and illegal refining

Eight people, including four Congolese nationals, have been charged before the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court with multiple counts of fraud, illegal mineral processing, and conspiracy in connection with an alleged fake gold scheme worth more than USD 70,000 (approximately Shs249m).

The accused appeared separately before Chief Magistrate Patience Lonah Tukundane and Senior Grade One Magistrate Igga Adiru, where they pleaded not guilty.

In the first case, businessman Paluku Kisasi Daniel (51), Safari Akonkwa Felix (34), driver Mpenge Isaac (51), and self-employed Ugandan Abdul Madjid Kahirima (33) were arraigned on five counts, including mingling minerals with intent to defraud, carrying out refining without a licence, and obtaining USD 40,000 (approximately Shs142m) by false pretence from three foreign businessmen.

Prosecution, led by State Attorney Therpista Nam, alleges that on August 8, 2025, in Bukasa-Muyenga, the group mixed zinc, copper, iron, tin, and molybdenum, disguising the mixture as gold bars. They are further accused of conducting smelting and trading operations at Legacy Refineries in July without a valid mineral processing licence.

It is alleged that on July 22, 2025, the same group fraudulently obtained USD 40,000 from Muhammed Ibrahim Abdulahim, Paul Ashu, and Gbillah Mark Terseer, claiming the money was payment for 4 kilograms of gold to be exported to Dubai.

In the second case, Tibasiima Babra, alias Katushabe Sharon (35), a secretary at Emerod Agencies Ltd; Mpenge Isaac (also charged in the first case); musician Mabwongo Prince (35); and businessman Kajjubi Tevin Kyome (45) were charged with similar offences, including mingling minerals, illegal refining, conspiracy, and obtaining USD 30,000 (approximately Shs106m) by false pretence.

Prosecution contends that on August 7, 2025, in Bukasa-Muyenga, the accused mixed base metals disguised as gold and operated without a mineral trading licence. They allegedly defrauded the same three businessmen of USD 30,000 on July 15, 2025, claiming the payment was for 3 kilograms of gold destined for Dubai.

Abdul Madjid Kahirima, Paluku Kisasi Daniel, Isaac Mpende, and Safari Akonkwa Felix in the dock at the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court. PHOTO/JULIET KIGONGO

State Attorney Nam informed the court that investigations in both matters are still ongoing and requested an adjournment.

“The inquiries are incomplete. We seek a mention date for both the continuation of investigations and consideration of bail,” she told the court.

Ms Adiru remanded the first group to Luzira Prison until August 19, 2025 for mention and possible bail application, while Chief Magistrate Tukundane remanded the second group until September 19, 2025.

The offences under the Mining and Minerals Act carry heavy penalties, while fraud and conspiracy under the Penal Code Act can result in lengthy prison terms if convicted.

The suspects remained silent in the dock as the charges were read, occasionally glancing at one another.



