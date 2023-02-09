Congregant, 59, dies during prayers at Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga’s church 

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which a 59-year-old woman died in a church in Wandegeya where she had gone for prayers.

Rossete Najjuma, a resident of Kisoga in Mukono District, died on Wednesday around 4pm at Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga’s Christian Life Church in the Kigundu zone of Makerere III Parish at around, according to police.

“It is alleged that she had been receiving treatment at Mulago Hospital for the past three years.

Despite undergoing various tests, no disease was diagnosed. As a result, she was taken to the church. It is reported that she passed away at approximately 4 PM during prayer services,” said Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

Police said Najjuma‘s body was taken to the city mortuary in Mulago for further investigation to determine the cause of death

