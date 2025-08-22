Connecting to electricity grid now costs Shs30,000

In a significant move to enhance rural electrification, the government has dramatically reduced the cost of electricity connections, making it more accessible for households across the country. Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa announced that under the new initiative, residents will only need to pay Shs30,000 for the inspection of their electrical systems, down from a staggering Shs720,000.

This initiative, she explained, is part of the World Bank-funded Rural Electrification Scale-up Project aimed at closing the energy gap in rural areas.

“The previous cost burden was a significant barrier for many households. By offering free connections, aside from a minimal inspection fee, we are inviting more Ugandans to join the national grid, which will improve their quality of life and empower local businesses,” Ms Nankabirwa said.

She was speaking at the launch of the government’s free connection initiative in Bukomero, Kiboga District, at the weekend, where she encouraged citizens to take advantage of the opportunity. Mr Paul Mwesigwa, the managing director of Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL), reported a remarkable response to the programme, with more than 110,000 applications processed in just four months. He revealed that the company is also working to clear a backlog of 127,000 connections left unresolved by Umeme, aiming to achieve a total of 230,000 new connections. With the government’s rural electrification drive sparking unprecedented demand, Mr Mwesigwa said UEDCL has seen a significant increase in new connection requests.

“Since we took over from Umeme, we have implemented the Wetereze campaign, which has not only increased our customer base but is also helping to reduce energy losses,” he said. He added: “As we rectify illegal connections and bring new customers online, we expect to lower tariffs further.” Mr Mwesigwa further explained that the Wetereze campaign aims to connect an additional 6,000 customers by the end of September. He expressed optimism about meeting this target and addressing lingering field challenges, which have contributed to energy losses estimated at nearly Shs3 billion since UEDCL took over operations in April.

The losses, he said, have largely resulted from the replacement of stolen and damaged infrastructure, including poles, conductors and transformers.

As the government continues to invest in rural electrification, more Ugandans are expected to gain access to reliable electricity, paving the way for economic growth and development in underserved communities. In a related development that started on July 1, all businesses in certain sectors, including electricity, will be required by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to issue e-invoices or e-receipts through a centralised system. Mr Mwesigwa assured that UEDCL is already compliant with the tax regulations, stating: “We have always been VAT compliant and our transactions, whether online or otherwise, are processed through e-invoicing.”

Residents, such as Mr George Sibewalwa from Bukomero Mataji in Kiboga District, are already witnessing the benefits of the programme.“This initiative has transformed my business, providing me with a separate electricity meter and reducing the risk of losses from spoiled beverages,” Mr Sibewalwa said.

CONNECTIVITY target

Currently, the rural electrification initiative has reached 60 percent coverage, with an ambitious goal of attaining 100 percent by the year 2040.



