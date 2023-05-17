Consecration of new Kasana-Luweero bishop set for August 5

The Catholic Church has unveiled the programme for the Episcopal Consecration of Kasana-Luweero bishop-elect, Msgr Lawrence Mukasa.

According to the Kasana-Luweero Diocese Chancellor, Rev Fr Cyril Kasigwa, the consecration ceremony is slated for August 5, 2023, at the Diocesan Cathedral grounds in Luweero District.

“We need to start preparations and mobilisation of Christians immediately to make this event great. It is our collective duty to prepare well for the event,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

The diocese has been undertaking several internal preparations including the renovations of the bishop’s residence among others.

Mr Boniface Ssetongo, the Kasana-Luweero Diocese head of the laity, said the Episcopal Consecration of the bishop is an important event and marks a new chapter in a diocese.

“The bishop has special and particular assignments and duties that may not be undertaken by the priests outside that particular office, but done under his guidance as head of faith and mission at the diocese. We are happy for this great news,” he said.

On April 29, 2023, Pope Francis appointed Msgr Lawrence Mukasa, the Vicar General of Kiyinda- Mityana Diocese as the as 3rd bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese in a statement that was released by the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, Luigi Bianco.

Founded in 1996, Kasana-Luweero Diocese has been superintended by the Diocesan Administrator Msgr Francis Xavier Mpanga since January 2022 when the previous bishop Paul Ssemogerere was elevated to the position of Archbishop of Kampala.

Section of the Kasana-Luweero Cathedral in Luweero Town Council, Luweero District. PHOTO | DAN WANDERA

In 2006, the pioneer bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese, the late Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga was appointed Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese after serving the diocese for 10 years. In 2008, Bishop Paul Ssemogerere was consecrated as the second bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese upon the elevation of Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga as Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese. Upon the death of Dr Lwanga, Pope Francis appointed Bishop Ssemogerere as Archbishop of Kampala in 2021.

Kasana-Luweero Diocese (estimated to be with 198,519 Christians in 21 parishes) is one of the dioceses constituting the Roman Catholic Ecclesiastical Province of Kampala Archdiocese. The other three dioceses under the Kampala Archdiocese include; Masaka, Kiyinda- Mityana and Lugazi.

About bishop-elect Mukasa