Conservation Education added to secondary school curriculum

Conservation Education has been added to the national curriculum for secondary schools and a concept book launched by Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) to impact learners.

“This book will empower teachers in ensuring that the younger generation knows and applies knowledge about conservation,” an official from the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC), Mr Joseph Jude Agaba said while launching the conservation book.

The Executive Director UWEC James Musinguzi said this book will help to link academia with conservation and also create awareness, enhance practical teaching and learning in addition to inspiring conservation actions among teachers and learners.

“When we talk about environment conservation, most people think it’s an activity for the authority therefore we call upon all stakeholders to join us and conserve the environment,” he said December 14.

Mr Musinguzi also observed that UWEC still has environmental challenges worsened by increasing human population pressure and lack of commitment to conserve the environment through poaching, illegal wildlife trade or even zoonotic disease outbreaks.

“Therefore, conservation education is critical in addressing these challenges and ensuring sustainable use of wildlife resources,” he noted.

UWEC education and information department manager Mr David Musingo said the issues of biodiversity are already on the curriculum that “most importantly needs support.”

“Conservation education involves imparting knowledge, skills and values so as to influence people’s attitudes, emotions and behaviors regarding sustainable use of resources,” he said.

The new book titled ‘Conservation education for secondary schools in Uganda has been organized in four volumes:

Volume 1: Biodiversity and Ecosystems

Volume 2: Pollution, waste management and emerging environmental issues

Volume 3: Wildlife conservation and tourism

Volume 4: Water, energy and technology and will be distributed to different schools in the country.