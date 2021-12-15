Conservation Education added to secondary school curriculum

NCDC official Mr Joseph Jude Agaba, UWEC MD Mr James Musinguzi and other officials from NFA and UWA during the launch of the conservation education book for secondary schools on Tuesday. PHOTO/EVE MUGANGA

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • UWEC urged teachers to ensure that learners spend more time on nature and undertake positive conservation actions for a better Uganda.

Conservation Education has been added to the national curriculum for secondary schools and a concept book launched by Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) to impact learners.

