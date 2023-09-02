Conservationists bid to safeguard environment through photography

A group of conservationists have put their minds together in a campaign to unleash the potential of photography to safeguard the environment.

Understanding that photography has the power to influence and raise awareness, officials at Uganda Baati and other conservation groups are running a two-month photo competition, Safal Eye in the Wild Photography, with the aim of igniting conversations and raising awareness about environmental conservation through the power of camerawork.

"If we are to do any environmental corporate social responsibility initiative, we have to care about the future generation, combat climate change, and speak more into the environmental social safeguards agenda for sustainable development," said Uganda Baati head of business George Arodi.

The ongoing contest seeks to highlight the effects of drought on communities and the power of resourcefulness and innovation in combating the scourge following dire climate-linked problems that have recently hit Africa, mostly for agriculture-dependent communities.

Paul Turyagumanawe, a birder and photographer at Apes birding eco-tours, says the power of photography in conservation has been underrated for a long time.

"Photography informs in a better way that tackles ignorance. After seeing it, someone knows what is happening. The biggest threat to conservation is not poaching, not even habitat loss, but ignorance. Initiatives that highlight photography as an important tool in conservation are much needed," he told Monitor on Friday.

He further called for extended mass sensitization to combat ignorance.

Environment journalist Julius Luwemba emphasized that photos depicting places and areas affected by the degradation and effects of climate change will serve evidence triggering action towards nature’s conservation and restoration.

In this campaign, photographers will be expected to use their cameras or smartphones to capture photos showing the impact of drought or innovative solutions used to combat it.

By putting drought in focus, the campaign gives a voice to the voiceless—farmers, communities, wildlife, and nomadic cultures—that are affected by drought while showcasing innovative solutions to mitigate the crisis.