Conserving cultural sites to protect environment in oil palm growing

As the country is moving towards sustainable oil palm grown, implementers have developed a mechanism to promote environmental and social sustainability in Kalangala District and other areas.

Officials say that because oil palm growing is risky and as a result, funders and implementers decided that as plantations are established, they should not destroy cultural heritage sites.

Daniel Kaweesi, the head of culture programme at Uganda National Commission for UNESCO says there is need to identify and map out the cultural heritage sites that are vulnerable to destruction in the oil palm growing districts to enhance conservation of the environment as well as other natural resources.

The sites include rivers, lake showers, forests as well as monuments.

Kaweesi says that cultural heritage sites have to be outstanding examples of a traditional human settlement, land use, or sea-use which is representative of cultures, or human interaction with the environment especially when it has become vulnerable under the impact of irreversible change.

He says that a cultural heritage site has to represent major stages of earth’s history, including the record of life, significant on-going geological processes in the development of landforms, or significant geomorphic or physiographic features.

“To contain the most important and significant natural habitats for in-situ conservation of biological diversity, including those containing threatened species of outstanding universal value from the point of view of science or conservation,” says Kaweesi.

According to Kaweesi, it is a duty of the local authorities to map out cultural and heritage sites but also to involve the communities because they understand the sites and the purpose for which they were preserved.

Community involvement

“If people identify forests as their heritage, it means they cannot be touched. By not cutting down the forest, it is a contribution to conservation,” he adds.

Robert Charles Aguma, the Environment Health and Safety Officer at the National Oil Palm Project (NOPP) under MAAIF says that Oil palm growing has generated a lot of concern world-wide, about its effects on the environment and social well-being of people hence the need for a well-planned systematic approach to dealing with upcoming environmental and social issues.

Some of the concerns include contribution to degrading critical habitats such as forests and wetlands, pollution resulting from improper use of fertilizers as well as health and safety of workers especially during plantation maintenance, harvesting operations and transportation of FFBs to the oil palm processing plants.

Aguma says through implementation and enforcement of both the local and international legal framework, NOPP is committed to ensuring that adequate safeguards are put in place to prevent degradation of the environment as well as reduce risks to the health and safety of project beneficiaries and the communities.

About environmental interventions, Aguma says environmental and social screening of all project activities is undertaken before commencing implementation to determine whether the project activity is likely to have adverse impacts and if further assessment is required.

“Where detailed assessment is required, an Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report is prepared and submitted to NEMA for review and approval. ESIA study proposes mitigation measures for residual impacts and designs an Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) to guide the, safe implementation of the project.”

“If you do not take into account of environment concept, you cannot produce sustainably and yet we want our farmers to grow oil palm which will be bought by private processors,” says Aguma.

He appeals to the local government leaders to respect of environmental guidelines, sensitize farmers on the “no-go” areas for oil palm, surveying and demarcating boundaries of protected areas to avoid encroachment on gazetted land by Small Holder Farmers neighbouring these areas like wetlands, riverbanks and lakeshores.

Aguma says that they have mapped out the farmers who are in the 200 meter buffer zone, identified them and that they are sensitizing on best management practices on what to do in order not to affect the quality of water in the lake.

“Things like maintaining the cover crop to avoid erosion of silt into the lake and not applying fertilizer within the 200 meter protected zones and we have also got some farmers who have done recent plantings to uproot their plants and take them elsewhere it is safe to plant and where we remove them, we are restoring those sites with indigenous tree species,” he adds.

Under the arrangements, NOPP is working with Solidaridad East and Central Africa to ensure sustainable Oil palm production while targeting the ability of the small holder farmers to meet their needs without compromising the ability of the future farmers that will come.

The project is being implemented in the areas of Kalangala, Buvuma, Mayuge, Buikwe and Masaka targeting 5000 farmers whose land will be mapped out and periodically monitored in terms of how much biomass has been generated by their land through satellite and they will be paid for the carbon units.

Because oil palm growing has negative impact to the environment, Solidaridad East and Central Africa, an international civil society body was selected by the government to help in mainstreaming the environment and social sustainability in oil palm production.

The oil palm growing is being implemented amid warning by conservationists that destroying even just a part of the forest’s diversity would lead to a loss of fauna and flora, and affect the water levels.

Alex Amanya, the Solidaridad East and Central Africa programme Lead says the environment and social sustainability programme it will increase the biomass meaning that all the plants on that farm will be capturing all the carbon will in turn be measured in terms of units which the farmers will be able to sell to the carbon markets.

He says that all societies since time memorial have taken pride in leaving there language, food, ways of life to the next generations and that cultures across the world strive to protect this heritage for their next generations.

“The introduction of oil palm growing in Uganda in the early 2000 created a good economic foundation for import substitution of oil palm products and job creation for so many people and households. However the first oil palm expansion in Kalangala did not take into account to protect the important cultural sites in the district as efforts were more concentrated on the economic achievement,” he recalls.

Amanya says; “I am happy that the second phase of expansion of oil palm growing beyond Kalangala to the districts of Masaka, Kalungu, Kyotera, Kalangala Mukono, Buikwe, Buvuma, Mayuge, Bugiri and Namayingo under the funding of International Finance on Agricultural Development (IFAD) under the National Oil Palm Project (NOPP) under the Ministry of Agriculture has considered the protection of the these cultural sites as a critical consideration. This includes fulling the Social, Environment and Climate Assessment Procedures (SECAP) of IFAD before financing is approved for the various hubs.”

He says that the environment and social sustainability programme fits within the organization vision of creating a world in which what is produced and consumed can sustain the people while respecting the planet and future generations.

According to Amanya, Solidaridad has brought all relevant stakeholders from the districts, cultural institutions of Buganda and Busoga, Uganda Museum and Uganda Commission on UNESCO and representatives of farmers to deliberate on the best way to identify and development management plans for these sites for purposes of preservation but also income generation as the expansion of oil palm goes ahead.

He adds: “We also call upon development partners especially IFAD to provide more financing to cover a wider scope within the district as at the moment efforts are only concentrated in the sub counties that are going to introduce oil palm farming.”

Amanya is optimistic that under the arrangement they are seeking to contribute to inclusive sustainable value chains and trade in an innovative way, in which the interests, voices and rights of farmers and citizens are represented and heard in decision making for sustainable use of natural resources, fair value distribution, and sustainable consumption.

The group was speaking at the ongoing training of local government officials on how to identify and map out cultural heritage sites and how to develop management plans for conservation and sustainability the sites.

OIL PALM GROWING

Oil palm is the leading source of vegetable oil in the world compared to other oil seeds with an annual production of over 50 million tons accounting for 39 percent of global annual vegetable oil production.

Asia is the highest producer with 86.8 percent followed by Africa with 6.5percent, Americas with 5.5percent, and Oceania with 1.2 per cent.

In Africa, oil palm is/has been identified to be grown in over 25 countries and is mainly supported by corporate investors.

The area under oil palm varies from naturally existing stands in traditional plantations to large commercial plantations in most parts of Africa. Nigeria has the highest area under natural oil palm stands/traditional plantations with 2,500,000 hectares followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo with 1,000,000, Guinea with 2,000,000 hectares, and Togo with 600,000 hectares.