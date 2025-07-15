Constitutional court upholds polygamy

A man is at liberty to marry more than one wife, the Constitutional Court has ruled. In a July 10 unanimous landmark judgement, the court held that the practice of polygamy is a matter of “choice” by consenting adults and that one shouldn’t turn around and complain about the social evils associated with it.

“Spouses who contract polygamous marriages are presumed to be aware of responsibilities and expectations, including the fact that their rights are subject to the rights of the other wives and children. Consenting adults cannot be heard complaining about terms and conditions they agree to abide by,” Justice Margaret Tibulya, who wrote the lead judgment, held.

She added: “It must be emphasised that the practice of polygamy in Uganda is a matter of choice. This underscores the principle of non-interference with citizens' exercise of their individuality, the essence of human rights.

Coercing citizens into practicing monogamy, for example, would be antithetical to the very idea of human rights. Except for enforcing children's rights to education and health (immunisation), and compulsory vaccination (public health concerns), the government is not under any duty to coerce its citizens into enjoying any rights.” The other justices were Irene Mulyagonja, Oscar John Kihika, Moses Kazibwe Kawumi, and Dr Asa Mugenyi.

The judgment follows a petition filed by a women’s rights organisation, the Women’s Probono Initiative. The organisation had argued, unsuccessfully, that the practice of polygamy, where a man marries more than one wife, cultivates several social ills, and also creates an environment where children and women compete for one man’s attention. This, it said, breeds emotional pain and torture that leads to violence against women’s right to health, contrary to Articles 24, 43, and 44 of the Constitution.

The petitioner argued further that the practice of one man marrying more than one wife exempts such a man from the crime of bigamy, which is a criminal offence under the Penal Code Act.

But the judges clarified that once you enter into a monogamous marriage and then the man turns to being polygamous, he would have committed bigamy. “While it is acknowledged that a spouse may contract a monogamous marriage only for it to be turned into a polygamous one without her consent, this, however, is a criminal offence,” the judges ruled.

The petitioner also argued that, unlike a monogamous husband who is fully committed to one wife who has rights and interests in, during, at the dissolution of marriage, and death, a polygamous husband must divide his time and resources to support multiple wives.

“This, it is argued, breeds inequality. Also, providing generously for each wife does not change the fact that the husband can only possibly contribute one-fourth of his income to one wife. A wife in a polygamous setting, on the other hand, commits her entire financial income and non-financial contributions to the maintenance of the family and children,” the organisation argued.

In further dismissing the petition by the concerned women, the judges observed that outlawing polygamy would deprive some citizens of the enjoyment of their constitutionally protected rights to culture and to religion.

Rights to culture and religion

The judges also rejected the argument by the petitioner that the practice of polygamy contravenes Article 24 of the Constitution as it subjects women and children to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment. In particular, Justice Kihika said: “The petitioner, in arguing that the practice of polygamy is unconstitutional, makes the fundamental mistake of assuming that society is homogeneous.”

“This assumption is far from the truth. The framers of our Constitution were alive to the fact that there are diverse communities and religious practices in Uganda, some of which espouse polygamy and other norms. It is for that reason that Article 37 of our Constitution guarantees an individual's right of choice when it comes to matters pertaining to culture, tradition, creed, or religion, provided it is done in community with others. In other words, there ought to be respect for other people's beliefs and practices,” the jurist added.

Petitioner speaks out

Reacting to the judgment, the Women’s Probono Initiative said they were deeply disappointed by the court’s decision to uphold polygamy. They said the ruling now legitimises discrimination against women and starkly contradicts Uganda’s human rights obligations. The organisation also said the decision reverses hard-won gains for gender equality and fails the women of Uganda.

“While the specifics of the court’s reasoning are being thoroughly reviewed, the implications of this decision, which upholds the constitutionality of polygamous marriages by rendering them non-discriminatory, are clear and devastating. This court decision sends a dangerous message that deeply entrenched discriminatory practices can be legally upheld, even when they clash with fundamental human rights principles that Uganda has voluntarily committed to upholding, “a statement by the Women’s Probono Initiative read in part.

It added: “The continuation of polygamy inherently discriminates against women by placing them in an unequal position within marriage, often without equal rights and protection in the law. This ruling exacerbates the vulnerabilities of women within such arrangements without providing adequate safeguards to ensure their equality and dignity, and moves us further away from compliance with our international obligations. It also fails to address the systemic inequalities that leave women in polygamous unions vulnerable.”

Mr Stephen Langa of Family Life Network said irrespective of the reasons that the judges fronted to declare that polygamy is not unconstitutional, their ruling would point the country to the wrong path. “Judges have got it wrong.