Construction of 3 Buganda Kingdom hospitals takes shape

The three health facilities being constructed by Buganda are taking shape, bringing hope of improved health services in the kingdom.

Under this project, Buganda Kingdom plans to set up at least one hospital at the level of health centre IV in each of the 18 counties but implementation started with three projects in the sub counties of Ssingo(Mityana), Kyaggwe (Buikwe ) and Buddu(Masaka). All the three health facilities are named after Muteesa II, the kingdom’s 35th king.

Construction of Muteesa II Health Centre IV at Mukungwe Sub- County in Buddu County(Masaka City) which had delayed taking off due to various factors is now on course.

Buganda’s local government minister Joseph Kawuuki told this publication that “despite delays, all projects will be completed as planned.”

“We’re all witnesses to Kabaka’s efforts towards enhancing health standards through the annual Kabaka birthday run among other initiatives. So, these new hospitals aim at extending services closer to Kabaka’s subjects,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

Construction of the first three health centres is expected to last three years.

An artistic impression of one of the health centre IVs that Buganda Kingdom plans to erect in Buddu County, Masaka District. PHOTO | COURTESY

A health centre IV is a mini hospital and serves a county or a parliamentary constituency. It is supposed to have a senior medical officer and another doctor as well as a theatre for carrying out emergency operations .The facility usually has wards for men, women and children- and should be able to admit patients.

Kawuuki asked local leaders and Kabaka’s subjects in the first three beneficiary counties to accord all necessary support to the contractors on site.

“We detest shoddy work as a kingdom,” Kawuuki warned.

Josephine Nantege, a principal private secretary attached to the Office of Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga attributed the delay of the Masaka project to the sluggish process of procuring a contractor although Alfero Construction Agency was was contracted.

“It is true there was a delay in identifying a competent contractor for the Masaka project unlike in Mityana and Buikwe, but work has since commenced and moving on smoothly,” said Nantege who is also one of the project supervisors.