Construction of Biiso market nears completion

The construction site of Biiso main market in Buliisa District pictured in 2021. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Andrew Mugati  &  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • Sanitation. “Hygiene and sanitation will improve because the old market had no garbage collection points but they have constructed them in the new market,” Peter Oketch, chairperson of Biiso town council

The construction of Biiso main market in Buliisa District is 95 percent complete, the contractor has said. 
The market is part of the Albertine Region Sustainable Development Plan (ARSDP) projects initiated by

