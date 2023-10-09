Construction of Musaazi Memorial Institute to start next year

The construction of an innovation institute in memory of Ignatius Kangave Musaazi, the founding father of Uganda’s Independence Movement, will kick off next year.

According to Ms Elizabeth Musaazi, the daughter of the late Musaazi, mobilisation of the funds for the construction of the institute is in the final stages ahead of the start of the construction in Nakaseke District.

Earlier, Ms Musaazi had said the money, which amounts to more than Shs500m, will be mobilized from the public, well-wishers and government through the Ignatius K. Musaazi Foundation.

Ms Musaazi, who is also Uganda's Ambassador to Cuba, was speaking on Wednesday during the IK Musaazi Annual Lecture and Memorial Week.

“On behalf of the I.K. Musazi Memorial Foundation, I wish to inform you that the next programme next year will include the laying of a foundation stone for the I.K. Musazi Innovation Institute in Nakaseke District,” she said.

“This institute, which is a forerunner to our university, will among others host the Musaazi Museum, where his tangible legacy in the form of documents, photographs, audios, and videos will be stored. The collection will include tangible memories of the struggle for freedom and independence of Uganda,” she added.

Musaazi is remembered for founding Uganda’s first political party, the Uganda National Congress Party in 1952, which later played a role in demanding for Uganda’s independence.

The chief guest at the memorial lecture, Mr Kintu Nyago, who is Uganda’s former Ambassador to South Africa, urged Ugandans to emulate Musaazi and participate in the politics of their country.

Former Ambassador to South Africa Kintu Nyago speaks at the memorial lecture at the national theatre in Kampala last Wednesday. PHOTO | Micheal Agaba

“Musaazi never viewed politics to be a dirty game, as some people claim it is. Rather, he viewed politics to be the science of the management of society. Now, keeping that kind of orientation, we should appreciate that politics is very central in man's life. Not much can be done institutionally or in an organized manner without the right politics,” Ambassador Nyago said.

He also hailed President Museveni and the government for supporting the IK Musaazi Foundation.

“I thank the government of Uganda and indeed Ambassador Elizabeth Musaazi and her family for championing the cause of the Musaazi Foundation. Many people make contributions and they are forgotten. There is nobody to, especially in Africa where you don't write, where we depend a lot on oral history. So if people die, they die with history. There are no structures to support,” he added.

Ms Musaazi said her father was a definition of a true nationalist.

“He was one not to be compromised on political freedoms, democracy, economic, and social welfare of the people, and upheld the interests of Uganda above personal leadership ambitions. These ideals are as relevant today as they were then. There was no reason to believe that a young man at that time in this place, Uganda, and from a humble background could in any way sacrifice and contribute to altering Uganda's history,” she said.