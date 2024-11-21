Construction of new multibillion Kawuku Market to begin in January

The Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Mr Kabuye Kyofatogabye has revealed that construction of a modern market to replace the old Kawuku market that will accommodate over 1,000 vendors will start in January next year.

“We had finished the design for Kawuku market, what we are doing now is a design review. Hopefully in January we shall advertise the tenders so that construction works can begin. It will cost between Shs10 billion to Shs20 billion depending on the design,” he said.

Mr Kabuye made the remarks while addressing market vendors at Kawuku market in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District during the launch of the registration exercise for vendors operating in the market.

“The markets have been lagging behind. So far, Kawuku market is almost priority number one since it’s more prepared than any other market in terms of provision of land, willingness by the vendors to vacate, the local leadership is in support and we have moved 65 percent completion of the project. The market is designed to accommodate 1,500 people but it currently has between 600 and 800 people, we are going to know the exact number since numeration has started,” he said.

Mr Kabuye said government’s intention is to create better work spaces for people in markets with three set for construction in Wakiso District, four in Kampala city and three in Mukono district under the $ 566 million Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area project.