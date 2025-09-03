Construction of Shs2b staff houses gives hope to Tororo medics

The construction of two-storey staff housing units at Tororo District General Referral Hospital has begun, bringing relief to medical workers who have long trekked long distances to reach their workplace.

The new units, costing Shs2 billion and being built by the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade, will accommodate 16 critical health workers. Completion is expected within 12 months.

The project replaces staff houses that were razed during the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) two years ago.

“Some medical workers take advantage of the accommodation problem to report late for work,” said Proscovia Awino, senior hospital administrator at Tororo Hospital. She called for more housing to accommodate the remaining 170 staff.

“We thank you for the consideration; however, housing only 16 staff is almost a drop of a teaspoon in an ocean. I wish you continue lobbying so more can be accommodated in a phased manner,” Awino said on Tuesday.

Medical workers said they incur high transport and rental costs, with some walking to work when funds are low.

“The hospital does not have a staff shuttle, so those off duty have to find their way to or from the hospital,” a nurse, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Monitor.

Christopher Okengere, senior assistant chief administrative officer, acknowledged the challenge and assured staff that plans exist to construct additional units.

“Accommodation has been consolidated in your salary, but on humanitarian grounds the district values your services and is prioritizing housing for critical staff,” he said.

Resident District Commissioner Sadiq Bategana, handing over the site to contractors, urged timely completion.

“If the government also begins to do shoddy work, then we are going nowhere. Let’s deliver the work timely,” he said, stressing the importance of avoiding stalled projects.

Eunice Akoth, representing the LC5 office and a member of the health and education committee, called on the contractor to provide employment opportunities to locals and urged hospital staff to cooperate with the construction team.

The project aims to improve staff welfare and ensure timely medical service delivery in Tororo, where chronic housing shortages have long affected the efficiency of health workers.