Construction of Shs8b ICU facility begins at Kabale Hospital

Government has commissioned the construction of a Shs8.58billion Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital to provide specialized and timely health services to patients.

This facility, once completed, will be the first of its kind in the Kigezi region where patients that desired such specialized health care were always referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital in Mbarara City, about 140Km away from the border town of Kabale.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health commissioner for communicable diseases, prevention and control Dr Patrick Tusiime warned the contractor against shoddy works at the commissioning of the facility.

“We expect this facility to offer quality and timely health services to the people in Kigezi region and the neighboring countries of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The project consultant and the Kabale hospital management must provide routine supervision to ensure value for money,” Dr Tusiime who represented minister Anifa Kawooya Bangirana said.

Construction of the ICU at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital is to be funded by the International Development Agency and Haso Engineering Company Ltd has been contracted to execute the works in 15 months amidst a defeated liability of 12 months. Arch Design Limited is the contracted project consultant.

Speaking to this publication on Friday, the project’s architect Dickson Wetaka said that “upon completion, the unit is expected to have a 10-bed capacity and 7-bed capacity at its High Dependency Unit (HDU), an isolation unit, a theatre and a diaresis department.”

Kabale Hospital director Dr Gilbert Nyeko welcomed the project but appealed to the government to consider the recruitment of more consultants and specialists for maximum utilization of the ICU facility.

“In the new staffing norms, we are operating at 22.3 per cent. We need urgent intervention from the government so that the hospital departments offer quality and timely health services,”Dr Nyeko added.