Construction sector inflation remains steady - UBOS

Uganda's construction sector inflation remained steady in July 2025, with a growth rate of 0.6 percent, the same rate recorded in June 2025.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), this stability was largely influenced by specialised construction activities, which saw a growth rate of 0.7 percent in July, up from 0.4 percent in June.

"The main driver for construction sector inflation for specialised construction activities was demolition and site preparation, whose inflation was registered at 1.1 percent in July compared to minus 0.1 in June," UBOS statistics show.

Other areas contributing to the inflation rate include electrical, plumbing, and other construction installation activities, which registered a growth rate of 0.7 percent in July, up from 0.6 percent in June 2025.

However, building completion and finishing inflation remained steady at 0.5 percent in both July and June 2025.

Ms Irene Musitwa, Senior Statistician for Construction Statistics at UBOS, attributed the construction sector inflation of civil engineering works to a growth rate of 0.5 percent in July, up from 0.4 percent in June.

"This was mainly attributed to the construction of roads and railways, whose inflation was registered at 0.8 percent in July compared to 0.6 percent in June 2025," she said.

Additionally, Ms Musitwa noted that construction sector inflation for utility projects registered a negative growth rate of 1 percent in July 2025, down from minus 0.9 percent in June. Construction of buildings inflation stood at 0.6 percent in July, down from 0.8 percent in June 2025.

The construction of non-residential buildings saw a growth rate of 0.5 percent in July, down from 0.8 percent in June 2025, while residential buildings registered a growth rate of 0.7 percent in July, down from 0.8 percent in June 2025.



