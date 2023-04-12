Construction workers seek pay for injuries

Mr Lamecka Turyahebwa, a resident of Buraro village, in Kitagata, Sheema District, joined Strabag International GMBH, a Germany construction company, in 2019 to work as assistant foreman during the upgrading of Atiak-Laropi road.

Mr Turyahebwa, 41, while on duty at Pagirinya in Adjuman District on September 15, 2021, was hit on the head by the fragments of a stabiliser machine, whose tyres burst.

“The stabiliser machine tyre burst and hit my head, my left eye was completely spoiled and my right was affected too. My arm was also broken and was taken to Lacor hospital and I was referred to Mengo hospital, where I spent two months,” he said.

In November 2021, he was discharged from the hospital and doctors advised him to keep carrying out medical checks on his right eye. But the company reportedly stopped paying his medical bills in March 2022.

“Since they stopped supporting me, I asked them (Strabag company) to compensate me so that I can be able to take care of myself and even the right eye was on the verge of getting affected, it needed regular checkups. From the time I got in the accident, I have been sitting at home yet I have a family of six who depend on me entirely,” he said.

He said the company failed to compensate him and in April 2022, he went to Chief Magistrate’s Court in Moyo District. The matter was concluded and on November 16, 2022 Grade One Magistrate Agnes Nantaawo Shelagh awarded him Shs160m in accordance with Section 14 of the Workers Compensation Act, 2000 where courts determine the amount regardless of how much is involved.

She said Mr Turyahebwa was earning Shs580,000 and if he was to retire at 60 years at the same job, he would have thereby earned Shs139.2m in 20 years. As a result, Ms Nantaawo awarded him “Shs104.7 as compensation for loss of income and prospective future earnings and Shs45.2m for permanent total incapacity and partial incapacity occasioned on the applicant’s left eye and right eyes and Shs10m as general damages.”

Another victim, Mr Fred Kwebiha, 49, a resident of Nkongota village, Kasankara Parish, Kagamba Sub-county, in Rakai District, worked as an assistant driller from 2020 to 2022.

“I started working with Strabag Company in October 2020 and got injured in June 2021 when a drilling machine hit my left leg. I was then taken to Crystal Clinic in Adjumani by the company, but my leg’s condition kept on deteriorating,” he said.

He added: “ June 14, 2021, I went to Discovery Medical Centre, was scanned and told that my leg had fractured, after a couple of days, I was then taken to Adjumani hospital during lockdown. I kept looking after myself because I was ignored by the company.”

He said the human resource manager, Mr Apollo Muhoozi, on August 13, 2021 looked at his medical documents and agreed to pay him Shs11m.

“He [Mr Muhoozi] told me to continue working as I get healed to ensure that I first get the money. Within that time, I was accused of stealing batteries for the machines. But it was a plan to sack me without any pay,” he said.

Mr Kwebiha said his leg was partially paralysed and he can hardly fend for his family of 10.

“My leg still hurts, I cannot put on shoes, cannot walk long distances and can’t even spend 30 minutes standing. I no longer work for my family, I was even fired by the same company for not being productive,” he said.

Just like Mr Turyahebwa, Mr Kwebiha sued the company in March 2022. The case was also heard by Ms Nantaawo. She awarded him Shs28.8m in compensation on October 19, 2022 and “a rate of 10 percent per annum from the date of judgment till full payment.”

“The company was ordered to pay me in two weeks, and they only deposited Shs800,000 on my bank account, yet I have many obligations to meet including paying school fees for my children,” he said.

Mr Muhoozi, the human resource manager at the company, declined to respond to the two workers’ complaints, saying their matter is still in court.

“We have a case which is at Adjumani Court, you know very well when the matter is in court, we don’t make comments about it. It is called prejudice,” he said.