Consumers dig deeper into pockets as prices increase

Consumers across Uganda are digging deeper into their pockets as prices of everyday goods—from construction materials and textiles to alcohol, beverages, and electronics—continue to climb.

What was once routine spending has become a financial strain, with both traders and buyers struggling to adjust to new market realities driven largely by recent tax changes and fluctuating fuel prices. In the 2025/2026 National Budget passed just two months ago, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) introduced several tax measures aimed at raising revenue. These measures, while expected to boost government coffers, have triggered ripple effects across industries and households alike. Among the changes, duty on locally manufactured soft-cap cigarettes rose from Shs55,000 per 1,000 sticks in the 2024/25 financial year to Shs65,000.









For beer, while the Shs950 tax on barley-based products was repealed, a new levy of Shs900 per litre now applies to beer with at least 75 percent local raw material content, up from Shs650. The government also introduced export levies on wheat bran, cotton cake, and maize bran—items previously exempt—charging $10 per metric tonne. Previously, only fish, gold, raw hides, and skins carried export duties. The consequences are already visible: rising prices for building materials, higher costs for alcoholic drinks, and price shocks across other essential commodities. In Mbale City, a bag of Tororo Cement now sells for Shs31,000, up from Shs29,000. Simba Cement is at Shs28,000, compared to Shs27,000 last year. The prices of iron bars have also increased: Y12 bars now cost Shs38,000 from Shs34,000, while Y10 bars go for Shs48,000, up from Shs44,000. Mr Yasin Magona, the owner of Yasin Hardware in Mbale City, said fuel instability has worsened the situation.

Impact on sales

“We are experiencing a slowdown in sales and an increase in prices since the fuel prices are going up,” he said. For residents such as Mr James Mageni, the implications are far-reaching: “This will impact rental fees in the long run and also further increase the cost of living,” he observed. Similar trends are visible in Tororo, where a bag of Tororo Cement sells for Shs32,000, up from Shs30,000. Iron bars and nails have registered notable price increases, with roofing nails now costing Shs8,000 compared to Shs6,000 previously. In Jinja, construction companies are feeling the squeeze. Mr Tomson Michael Ofwono of Okecho & Sons Construction Ltd explained how rising input costs affect entire projects: “This has placed a heavy financial burden on both construction companies and clients, often leading to increased project costs or delays,” he said.

He added that fuel remains a decisive factor: “A rise in fuel prices leads to increased logistics expenses, which are often passed on to consumers through higher material costs.” For traders in alcohol and soft drinks, the pinch is equally sharp. In Arua City, Ms Nancy Ocokoru, who runs a bar, lamented about price jumps in popular brands. “I used to buy a box of liquor like Ruler, Kick, Ice, and Bluemoon at Shs33,000, and it is now Shs34,000. Adriko’s Gin used to cost Shs60,000 per box, but it is now Shs62,000—and sometimes it is even out of stock,” Ms Ocokoru said. Consumers are shifting habits. Mr Santos Candia, a resident of Abira Cell, said he has scaled back. “I used to drink the gins sold at Shs1,500, but now I have resorted to those sold at Shs1,000 because I also need to save for the family,” he said.

In Mukono, bar worker Sarah Nakunda said some outlets have not adjusted prices, but consumer perception differs. For instance, Ms Angella Nakintu, a businesswoman in Seeta, described paying as much as Shs40,000 for a bag of cement, believing the higher price signals quality: “When someone says Shs40,000, then I believe that’s the better one. Some dealers sell substandard cement, which is cheaper,” she explained.

In Njeru Municipality, Ms Harriet Asahara, a bar operator, noted that the rise in beer prices—now Shs5,000 to Shs6,000 per bottle, with premium brands at Shs7,000—is hitting smaller towns harder than urban centres. “The recent tax increases are hurting small businesses, particularly in semi-rural areas, where a bottle at Shs5,000 is considered too expensive for the average customer,” she said.

In Kalangala District, the challenge extends beyond beverages. Mr Julian Muwonge, the director of Lian Enterprises, said electrical appliances are increasingly out of reach. “Sometimes we spend months trying to sell a single television set. Each time customers hear the prices, they just walk away. It’s affecting our business,” he said. The downturn in fishing—a key livelihood in the islands—has worsened the decline in household incomes, further dampening sales. Boat operators such as Mr Yusiya Nkunyinji said rising fuel prices only deepen the crisis. “If on Buggala Island a litre of petrol goes for Shs5,500, in the distant islands it rises to Shs6,000 or Shs7,000. That alone makes water transport more expensive,” he said.



Chasing away customers

In Kabale, textile dealers are also struggling. Mr Cyrus Tumukunde, the chairperson of the textile dealers’ association, explained: “Before the reading of this year’s budget, the price of a dozen ready-made shirts was Shs340,000, but now it has increased to Shs360,000. A carton of 50 travelling bags has gone up from Shs1.4 million to Shs1.5 million. The difference looks small, but it scares away customers.”

Food prices are also on the rise. Mr Joshua Mutekanga, the former chairperson of Kabale Market Vendors Association, said: “The price of a kilogramme of posho has increased from Shs2,000 to Shs2,500, while rice has gone from Shs1,500 to Shs2,000. All this was a result of increased taxes by the government during the budget reading.”

In Kanungu, textile dealer Bosco Mwesigwa said the price of a roll of uniform textile jumped from Shs75,000 to Shs90,000. He attributed the change to new taxes on textiles. In Soroti City, however, traders report stability. Cement prices remain between Shs31,000 and Shs33,000 depending on the brand, while rapid hardening cement goes for Shs37,000–Shs40,000. Engineer Alfred Odongkara said this stability presents opportunities. “There is no spike as some people thought after the budget reading. It is the right time for one to construct because the prices are a little friendlier,” he said. In Lira City, however, beverage prices such as Nile Special beer increased from Shs65,000 to Shs68,000 per crate, while construction materials saw sharper hikes. The rising costs are reshaping investment decisions.

Mr Bruno Mugodha, a landlord in Jinja City, said he has paused expansion. “I have traditionally built a new apartment each year using my rental income savings. However, due to the rising cost of construction materials and taxes, I have been unable to do so this year,” he said. Analysts say the squeeze on traders and consumers is symptomatic of broader challenges. For businesses, survival means either absorbing losses, passing on costs to consumers, or cutting back operations. For consumers, this often means reducing consumption.





Compiled by Simon Peter Emwamu, Denis Edema, Abubaker Kirunda, Godfrey Masiko, Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, David Sekayinga, Jessica Sabano, Tobbias Jolly Owiny, Susan Achola, Teddy Dokotho, Fred Wambede, Felix Warom Okello, Robert Muhereza, Naume Biira, Bill Oketch & Julius Hafasha







