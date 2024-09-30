Consumers put UNBS on notice over fake weighing scales

Across various trading centres in the eastern region of Uganda, an alarming trend has emerged: traders exploiting customers using fake weighing scales. This deceitful practice allows traders to reap ill-gotten profits, leaving consumers with lighter wallets.

"This is not the first time," said Moses Kidega, a Budaka Town Council resident. "People are being cheated day and night despite struggling with the current economic volatile situation. It's high time UNBS wakes up. This is a serious concern."

Kidega shared a personal experience where he bought a kilogram of sugar, only to discover it was 200 grams short when re-weighed. "Traders have gone an extra mile to even cut out part of weighing stones and fill the void with lighter substance," he explained.

Mr David Okiror, a Pallisa Town Council resident, echoed similar sentiments. "UNBS should take blame for the current situation. Ideally, they have failed to execute their cardinal role of ensuring what's sold meets standard and quantity."

John Kamba, a Kobolowa resident, noted that basic goods like sugar, maize flour, and rice often fall short by up to a quarter of the correct weight due to altered scales.

Experts urge consumers to be vigilant and report suspicious cases to the police or UNBS. The UNBS is working to amend the UNBS Act, instituting stricter punishments for using incorrect scales.

Currently, offenders face a mere Shs 200 fine, set in 1962. To protect consumers, UNBS should confiscate and destroy defective scales, improving penalties for violations.

A UNBS source revealed that funding constraints have hindered effective action. "The government doesn't have money, so traders are doing whatever they want."