Continuing varsity students to get study loans, says govt

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Continuing students in tertiary institutions who fail to complete studies due to financial constraints will now access study loans, the government has revealed.

Initially, study loans were only available for students joining university.

However, a number of continuing students from various universities fail to complete studies due to financial challenges and have since been putting pressure on the government to include them on the loan scheme.

The executive director of the Higher Education Students Financing Board (HESFB), Mr Michael Wanyama, said Parliament this financial year approved an extra Shs500m to cater for continuing students.

“The board has long considered supporting this group, but it was only constrained by shortage in funding. Parliament appropriated additional funding to cater for them and this is a big relief,” Mr Wanyama said while addressing journalists in Kampala on Monday.

This means the government will now give study loans to 1,600 students, with 1,500 slots for new entrants who have been covered in the previous arrangement and 100 for continuing students this academic year.

Advertisement

Mr Wanyama also indicated that loans would be given to continuing students who have frequently asked for dead years and those who have been struggling to raise tuition within a semester.

He said studies had revealed that students were leaving different programmes of study in higher education institutions due to failure to raise fees.

Mr Wanyama also said the funds will be directed to the finalists in the 5th, 4th, 3rd and 2nd year depending on the years of their programme.

The 2016 ‘Africa Higher Education Student Survey Project,’ indicated that almost 30 per cent of all students in Uganda, who join university education on various degree programmes, never finish their courses on time or drop out.

Background

Higher Education Students Financing Board has so far awarded loans to 11,187 beneficiaries. Of these, 9,632 offered undergraduate degrees and 1,555 did undergraduate diplomas since 2014 when the scheme started.

Beneficiaries are eligible to study 130 degree programmes and 76 undergraduate diploma courses mainly in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programmes, which is in line with the requirements of National Development Plan III that emphasise science courses that will accelerate economic development.

Learners with Special Needs can access loans to pursue programmes under Business and Humanities.