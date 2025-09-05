Contract extension for retired official raises questions on civil service rules

A court petition challenging the decision to give a contract to a retired engineer in the Ministry of Water and Environment has raised questions over adherence to civil service rules and government commitment to career progression.

The High Court petition is contesting the retention of Mr John Mary Vianne Twinomujuni, a commissioner in the Ministry of Water and Environment, on contract after reaching the mandatory retirement age Mr Twinomujuni, who turned 60 on July 13, 2025, was offered a fresh three-year contract to continue serving as commissioner for Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Services. The move, reportedly intended to ensure continuity in government operations, has nonetheless raised questions about opportunities for other career officers within the ministry.

The petition, now before the High Court (Misc. Cause No. HCT-00-CV-MC-0217), was filed on August 29 by activist Atuhire B. through Tibaijuka & Co. Advocates. It lists four respondents: Mr Twinomujuni; Ms Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, the head of Public Service; Mr Alfred Okidi, the permanent secretary in the ministry; and the Attorney General.

The case argues that retaining Mr Twinomujuni without advertising the position may have denied other qualified officers a fair chance at promotion, raising concerns about adherence to established public service procedures. “Re-employing the retired 1st Respondent as Commissioner and/or leaving him in office without advertising the job, when he does not qualify for re-employment, infringes and/or threatens the rights of other eligible public officers to social justice, opportunities, and access to work, protected under National Objective XIV (b) of the Constitution,” the petition reads.

Within the Directorate of Water Development, at least 11 assistant commissioners—each with more than two decades of experience and advanced degrees—are eligible for promotion. Among them are Dr Felix Twinomucunguzi, Mr Richard Matua, and Mr Herbert Nuwamanya in the Urban Water Department, as well as Mr Ronald Kasozi and Mr Kato Kayizi in Water for Production, alongside others across Rural Water, Water Utility, and Liaison departments. “These officers have dedicated their careers to this ministry, yet when the opportunity arises, the role is extended to someone who has already retired,” said a source in the Water ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Court documents indicate that Mr Twinomujuni was first appointed commissioner in 2021. Affidavits also allege that in the year before his retirement, he was absent without official leave for a significant portion of working days. Despite this, documents show Ms Nakyobe authorised his continued service, citing a directive from President Museveni. “I have received a directive from HE the President allowing the engineer to be given a three-year contract,” Ms Nakyobe’s letter reads. “In the meantime, as an administrative stopgap measure, I am allowing him to stay in office after his expiry date so that government operations are not disrupted,” it adds.

The petition comes days after Ms Nakyobe issued a directive to permanent secretaries, urging them to avoid extending contracts for retired civil servants. “If a senior person has retired, the position should immediately be occupied by their understudy. They shouldn’t be denying others a chance for promotion,” she said during the 5th Administrative Officers’ Forum. Petitioners are asking the court for a permanent injunction to block Mr Twinomujuni’s reappointment, an order to competitively advertise the post, and compensation for costs.



