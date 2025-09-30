Contractor accused as Lake Bunyonyi road cuts into private land. 

Residents along the 8.4-kilometre Kabale–Lake Bunyonyi tourism road are accusing contractors of extending mark stones beyond agreed boundaries, sparking fears of illegal land acquisition and unfair compensation.

The road, launched on June 14 by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa and Works Minister Gen Katumba Wamala, is being built by Egyptian firm Samcrete Egypt Engineers and Contractors. It is expected to take between 18 months and three years to complete.

“We agreed to the first land measurement, but later the boundary was extended beyond the mark stones, affecting my house which is now at risk of collapsing,” said Mariam Akacungura, a resident.

She added: “I have nowhere to go and I am appealing for government assistance.”

Another landowner, Jeniffer Turinawe, said she bought her land for Shs40 million but was compensated only Shs37 million.

“The amount given does not reflect the actual value of my property,” she told Monitor.

Several residents accused officials of making them sign compensation documents without clear explanations.

“We needed to be sensitized,” said Agness Sucess, who lost farmland to the project. She said the demolition of houses and loss of agricultural land had left families stranded.

Community Liaison Officer Brian Nicholas Okabaki said Samcrete had cleared bushes and begun works up to five kilometres from Kabale town, but admitted challenges remained.

“We have encountered unresolved compensation issues. We urge government to expedite payments to avoid delays,” he said.

Okabaki denied accusations of land grabbing, saying extended pegs were meant to provide sufficient working space.

From the government side, Engineer Alison Abenawe, the Works Ministry’s Kabale station manager, confirmed most residents had been paid but also acknowledged disputes.

“Some issues have arisen from the contractor going beyond the original boundaries. While this was done to create more space for construction, it has caused distress among residents,” he said. He assured alignment would be reviewed and landowners’ concerns addressed.

Despite the government’s assurances, residents say compensation and communication remain inadequate.

They are demanding a transparent process that protects livelihoods as the road, intended to boost tourism at Africa’s second deepest lake, progresses.