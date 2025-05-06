Contractor halted Busabala roadworks last year, says government

A company contracted to upgrade the Busabala Road, which claimed the life of a businessman Rajiv Ruparelia, suspended works last year over payment delays, the Works ministry said yesterday. Speaking to reporters at the ministry headquarters yesterday, Gen Katumba Wamala, the minister of Works and Transport, said China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) suspended works last October.

“The Busabala Road contractor suspended the works over delayed pay. By that time, they were demanding Shs43b, which formed part of the Shs1.3 trillion, which all contractors were demanding. I even presented a paper to the Cabinet in October 2024 and Parliament later passed a supplementary, which has since started coming in,” he said.

Rajiv, the son of city businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, died on the spot on Saturday, May 3 after his car, a Nissan GT-R, which he was driving, knocked one of the barricades at Busabala before burning. Sources said his body will be cremated today, May 6.

Gen Wamala, who told reporters that his address was not in response to this tragedy, said the road would have been completed last January had all the required funds been availed in time. “But we got some money and are paying the contractor this week, who will then start on the works to complete that road. But in October, the contractor suspended the activities because they could no longer manage to pay suppliers, employees,” he said.

CSCEC was in 2021 contracted by then Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) to upgrade 11 kilometres of the road, including a flyover and supporting facilities, and was supposed to finish in January 2024. Unra’s operations were taken over by the Works ministry last December.

The Shs258b billion project covers 11 kilometres of upgraded roads, including the Munyonyo Spur interchange, four flyover interchanges, two pedestrian overpasses and other supporting facilities.

It is intended to improve connectivity between the Entebbe Expressway and the Kampala Southern Bypass, but this latest incident has raised serious concerns about its safety standards, particularly at night. The minister also cited a lack of cooperation among locals, whom he accused of double standards, for causing delays in the road project.

“You, the residents of Busabala, are partly to blame for the delay of this road’s completion because at first you told me that you wouldn’t claim any compensation but when you saw the contractor bringing machines on the ground, you changed the narrative and started demanding for the compensation,” he said. Gen Katumba added: “We were also required to transfer water, electricity pipes on the way, which were not earlier on projected to be there, so all those caused the delays.”

Mr Isaac Wani, the acting commissioner for national roads at the Works ministry, said Busabala Road was opened twice, in January 2023 during the conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and earlier this year during another international conference that attracted presidents from different countries.

Gen Katumba, however, said Busabala Road is not part of the Entebbe Expressway, so all road users should drive within the recommended speed limit because it is only on the expressway where one can drive at a speed of 100 km/hour and above.

The 2024 Uganda police annual crime report, a total of 25,107 road crashes were recorded in 2024, and 5,154 people perished as a result of road crashes. The report added that speed contributes about 45 percent of the human factors that cause crashes.

“Currently, there are several ongoing road construction works throughout the country, and as the ministry, we recognise the critical importance of ensuring safety for work zones to protect all road users in accordance with our guidelines and standards,” Gen Katumba said,

He added: “ I wish to make a strong appeal to all of us to protect these assets to ensure that our work sites are secured. To support this, I also urge the public to support and collaborate with the ministry to report any road safety concerns identified on our road network for our prompt action.”