Contractor, pharmaceutical investor fight over Shs4b debt

President Museveni (2nd right) and then Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga (left) during the launch of Dei Bio- Pharma Industries in Kigogwa, Matuga in June. A construction company has accused the pharmaceutical company of hiring them to construct a multibillion pharmaceutical facility but didn’t pay them PHOTO/PPU

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • The construction company told police and arbitration court that they are demanding more than Shs4billion.  

A construction company has written to the Criminal Investigations Department of the police to investigate and prosecute a pharmaceutical company that allegedly asked them to construct a multibillion pharmaceutical company but didn’t pay them. 

