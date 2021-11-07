Contractor replaces Nusaf blind cows 

A contractor who in August this year reportedly supplied blind cows to the beneficiaries of the third phase of Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (Nusaf3) in Pader District has replaced the animals.

Mr Bosco Otto was in July 2021 contracted to supply 36 cows to three Nusaf3 beneficiary groups in Pukor Sub-county. The affected groups: Loyocak, Abang and Gangba animal traction received all the 36 cows a month later but seven of them had eye defects.

When the beneficiaries reported the issue to Pukor Sub-county, the contractor was tasked to replace the blind cows.

Accordingly, the contractor procured seven cows and handed them over to the beneficiaries at Loyocak Trading Centre, Pukor Sub-county on Friday.

The beneficiaries are; Ms Nighty Akoko, Ms Santa Latoo, Ms Sodina Apotto, Ms Alice Aryemo, Mr David Oketch, Mr Cosmas Otto and Mr Francis Odongyoo.



The contractor said he opted to replace the seven heads of cattle following complaints raised by the beneficiaries through their local leaders that some of the animals he supplied were blind.

Mr Richard Ojwini, the LC3 chairman of Pukor, lauded the contractor for replacing the blind cows.

Pader deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Mr James Bedijo Okumu, apologised to the beneficiaries for what had happened, however, he commended the locals for being vigilant which he said enabled the district leadership to mount pressure on the contractor to replace the animals.

Mr Bosco Onyango, Pader assistant veterinary officer, said the seven replaced cows are of “good quality” compared to the first lot.

But the secretary for finance, planning and administration, Ms Lwino Nancy, wondered why the seven cows which were earlier inspected by the district veterinary officer turned out to be blind.

Pader deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Emmanuel Okware, warned the beneficiaries against selling off their cows during the festive season. He said the culprits will be arrested and prosecuted.

Dr Robert Okeny, the district veterinary officer, said all the cows he inspected when they were supplied in August 2021 were of good quality.