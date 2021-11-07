Contractor replaces Nusaf blind cows 

Mr Bosco Onyango, Pader District assistant veterinary officer (in green shirt)  hands over the replaced cows to deputy RDC, Mr Okware Emmanuel at Loyocak Trading Centre on November 5, 2021. PHOTO/ ROBERT OWOT

By  Robert Owot

What you need to know:

  • The secretary for finance, planning and administration, Ms Lwino Nancy, wondered why the seven cows which were earlier inspected by the district veterinary officer turned out to be blind.

A contractor who in August this year reportedly supplied blind cows to the beneficiaries of the third phase of Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (Nusaf3) in Pader District has replaced the animals.
 Mr Bosco Otto was in July 2021 contracted to supply 36 cows to three Nusaf3 beneficiary groups in Pukor Sub-county. The affected groups: Loyocak, Abang and Gangba animal traction received all the 36 cows a month later but seven of them had eye defects. 

