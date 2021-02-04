Contracts of top EOC bosses expire

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

By Ephraim Kasozi More by this Author

All contracts of officials at the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) have run out yet the appointing authority has remained silent on their fate.

The contracts for EOC commissioners, including the chairperson, Ms Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi, expired in January but the President has not communicated whether he will renew them.

However, three of the commissioners, including the Ms Ntambi, are eligible to be reappointment for another five-year term.

The other EOC members are Mr Joel Cox Ojuko, Mr Patrobas Sirabo Wafula, Ms Zaminah Malole and Mr Dennis Nduhura. The commissioners have since left office as they await the President’s decision.

Sources close to State House have told Daily Monitor that the President is still consulting widely on the matter.

Mr Aggrey Kibenge, the permanent secretary in the Gender ministry, which is the mother docket of EOC, yesterday confirmed the expiry of contracts for the five commissioners’.

“The decision to renew their contracts entirely lies in the hands of the appointing authority, who is the President,” Mr Kibenge explained by telephone yesterday.

“The minister has taken up the matter and we await the decision of the President,” he added.

Mr Kabenge further explained that the affected commissioners are set to hand over office tomorrow as they wait on the President.

Mr Yusuf Muziransa, the EOC communications manager, however, dismissed fears of a looming crisis at EOC due to the expiry of the commissioners’ contracts.

Asked whether the President has accepted to renew contracts for the three commissioners, Senior Presidential Press Secretary Don Wanyama yesterday said:

“I don’t have details on it yet”

The expiry of the commissioners’ contracts comes at a time when the EOC chairperson, Ms Ntambi, is battling corruption charges before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala.

They include two counts of conspiracy to defraud government and corruption.

