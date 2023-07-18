Controversy as court orders Maj Kiggundu murder suspect to read lawyer’s submissions

The was controversy at the International Crimes Division of the High Court Monday after the trial judge ordered one of the suspects in the murder of Sheik Mohammad Kiggundu to read through the submissions made by his former lawyer.

Justice Richard Wejuli Wabwire was prompted to do so after one of the suspects Yusuf Nyanzi Siraj alias Fred Sentamu disowned his lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima.

“According to the court record, I can see that Counsel Turyamusiima had filed submissions on your behalf, you can read through them but if you do not feel contended with the submissions, court will provide you with another lawyer on state brief,” the judge held.

This is not the first case in which Nyanzi has disowned Mr Turyamusiima from being his lawyer as other cases include; the attempted murder on Works minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, in June 1, 2021 and the murder case of former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi in March 2017.

The judge also granted more time to one of the defence lawyers Mr Friday Kagoro who had not yet filed his submissions as per the court’s previous directives on whether the court should confirm the charges against the accused persons or there could be any amendments. The judge adjourned the case to July 20.

The suspects are Sheikh Yahaya Ramathan Mwanje,50, who was the acting Tabliq sect leader at Nakasero Mosque in Kampala, Muhammad Buyondo, alias Matiya, 43, a boda boda rider, Abdul Wahabu Sedegeya, 37, boda boda rider and Musa Sekandi alias Masanafu, 42, a businessman in Masanafu a Kampala suburb.

Others are; Jibril Kalyango alias Abu Aisha, Bruhan Kalyango Balyejusa and Noordin Lutaaya alias superman. They were charged with two counts of murder.

Prosecution states that the accused and others still at large shot and killed Sheikh Major Kiggundu and his body guard Sgt Steven Mukasa at Masanafu Trading Centre in Rubaga Division.

On November 26, 2016, Maj Kiggundu and his bodyguard, Sgt Mukasa, were shot dead by assailants who were riding on two motorcycles in Musanafu, a city suburb as he was heading to Mengo for a radio talk show.

It is prosecution's evidence that the suspects were part of a group called "Kampala 17" which was known to have links with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) that was allegedly terrorising Kampala.

Court documents further indicate that investigations by the police revealed that prior to this incident, there was a serious grudge and conflicting in the Tabliq Muslim community over the leadership and management of some mosques and projects in the country.

“As such factions emerged with some muslim clerics being branded “bakafiri” and threatened to be killed. Fliers with the list of the “bakafiri” were generated and circulated to the public including the name of Sheikh Kiggundu,” reads in part the prosecution evidence.