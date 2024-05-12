Corner Kamdini: Uganda’s busiest junction linking several cities  

Located at the busiest junction that links three Ugandan cities - Kampala, Gulu, and Lira - is a charming and fast-growing small town called Kamdini, also known as Corner Kamdini.

This town, with a population of 14,600 residents, is situated in Kamdini Town Council within the Oyam District in northern Uganda.

Kamdini is a bustling centre of activity - it is home to vendors selling fruits and other delicious bites, as well as sex workers looking for potential clients, among other things.

What makes Kamdini unique is its cosmopolitan nature, which is thanks to its welcoming indigenous Lango ethnic group.

Currently, 16 foreign nationals, including Eritreans, Kenyans, Somalis, South Sudanese, and Rwandese, call Kamdini home.

These visitors have operated their formal businesses in the area for the past four years, thanks to the conducive environment provided by the friendly locals.

“Kamdini is almost at the centre of Mombasa and Khartoum, which is why more than 70 trailers make a stopover every day. These long-distance drivers come from Mombasa to Busia through Nairobi, and they stop in Kamdini for a brief rest,” says Kamdini Town Council chairman, Mr Sam Paul Ogwang Alunyu.

“So, we have to make this town very clean, very conducive, appealing and welcoming to our guests.”

‘Safe meat’

The area LC3 chairman has confirmed that all meat served at Corner Kamdini is safe and clean for human consumption.

He stated that designated butchers and slaughtering slabs are inspected by a veterinary assistant, health inspector, and health assistant to ensure the quality of the meat.

Hospitality

In terms of accommodations, the area has plenty of options.

Trucks park at Corner Kamdini on May 8, 2024.

“The Northern Gateway Hotel, which is owned by the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi, is available for guests. There are also other hotels including Resto Court and Resort Beach adjacent to River Nile, all of which have conference halls and other amenities,” Mr Alunyu further assures.

Proposed gateway city

Between 2008 and 2010, the United Nations Habitat (UN-Habitat) carried out a survey with the aim of merging the two trading centres of Kamdini and Karuma to create a northern gateway city.

The individuals leading the effort for the northern gateway city included Mr Samuel Owor Amooti Otada, former Member of Parliament for Kibanda County, and Ms Beatrice Amongi Lagada, former Woman Member of Parliament for Apac and Oyam.

"We held numerous community engagements attended by local leaders and a team from the World Bank. The proposed gateway city was intended to be similar to Zurich, the Swiss city, where a river runs through the middle of the city. We are still waiting to hear from the relevant ministries what caused the delay in the project's implementation," Mr Alunyu said.

Crime

Mr Nommy Otyeno, the programme manager of Ignite Change, a US-based organisation operating in Oyam District, says the area is characterized by both positive and negative aspects because it is home to people from diverse origins.

For instance, over a period of 18 months, the organization received more than 20 cases of physical abuse against women by their husbands in Kamdini Town Council.

“We registered 27 cases of child neglect, 17 cases of defilement, 8 cases of child abandonment, 2 cases of rape, and 2 cases of children living outside of home care,” he says.

Security

In terms of security, Kamdini Town Council has a high number of police and other security agencies based in Murchison Falls National Park.

These agencies work together with local leaders to handle isolated cases of petty thefts that occur in the area.

Sanitation and hygiene

However, Corner Kamdini faces a challenge of waste management due to limited financial resources.

The area generates over 3,000 tonnes of garbage daily, and the projected revenue for the current financial year is Shs28 million.

Out of this amount, 40 per cent (Shs11.2 million) would be used for garbage collection alone, according to the acting town clerk, Ms Grace Ayugi.

To keep the area clean and attractive to visitors, the council chairman, Mr Ogwang, has announced that anyone caught littering will be fined two currency points (Shs40,000).

Residents would be provided with whistles to alert the authorities of any violators. Those caught littering for the second time will be prosecuted.

“It is important to note that the council is committed to improving sanitation and hygiene in the area despite the financial constraints,” he said.

Revenue

The area relies mainly on locally generated revenue to finance its planned activities. Sources of revenue include market dues, licensing of business, produce exit tax, local service tax and hotel tax, animal movement permit and vehicle parking fees.

Land ownership