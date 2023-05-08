Coronation: British nationals rally Ugandans to support charity 

The British Residents’ Association (BRA) has urged Ugandans and other foreign nationals living in the country to support charitable activities aimed at improving the lives of disadvantaged people.

Speaking during celebrations to mark Prince Charles’ Coronation at Kabira International School in Kampala on Saturday, Mr James Macbeth Forbes, the president of BRA, said several foreign nationals are doing charitable activities on a personal level but if they joined hands, they could have projects that could have a big impact on Ugandan communities.

“We have many British citizens and Ugandan friends engaged in cultural and charitable events and causes. We have sold 2,000 raffle tickets and raised Shs10m to support Kyaninga Child Development Centre where children with disabilities receive education and care, even manufacturing Bamboo wheelchairs made from Bamboo in Fort Portal,” he said.

Mr Macbeth explained that ties between Uganda and Britain ties are strong, anchored on many mixed marriages between their citizens and trade.

He encouraged everyone to take part in important events on the British calendar such as the Queen’s Birthday, the King’s Birthday and St Andrew’s Day to enjoy togetherness and support charitable causes and development projects.

On Saturday, the British nationals and friends converged at Kabira International School to join the rest of Britons around the world to watch the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

At the event, funds were raised for the Fort Portal Kyaninga Child Development Centre. Mr Steve Williams, the founder of the centre, said they treat more than1,000 children with different disabilities and other diseases such as malnutrition.

He said the children are referred from referral hospitals in Kabarole, Kamwenge and Kasese, districts, among others. “There is a lot of stigma among the children.