Coronation hangs in the balance as high court annuls election of rival Lango chiefs

The High Court in Lira has annulled the election of Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune as the new paramount chief of the Lango Cultural Institution, implying that a planned November 2 coronation for the Won Nyaci whose gazettement had been ordered by labour minister Betty Amongi may not take place.

In a landmark verdict delivered via Email on Thursday, the court also declared the election of Ambassador Dickson Ogwang Okul as the rival Paramount Chief of Lango null and void.

The judgement follows two cases filed in court as Denis Obia Acila and Benjamin Okii (plaintiffs) versus Dr Odongo Okune, George Ojwang Opota, Willie Omodo Omodo, Tom Otim, Hamza Okello and Vincent Oling (defendants).

Another case was that of Odongo Okune, Ojwang Opota and Willie Omodo Omodo (counterclaims) versus Obia Acila, Okii, Ogwang Okul, Dr Dan Okello, Dr Richard Nam, Dan Opito Odwee and Denis Okwir Jaramogi (counter-defendants).

In the first case, the plaintiffs instituted this suit against the defendants challenging the election of Dr Odongo Okune as the traditional on the ground that the election was illegal, null and void.

But the defendants denied the plaintiffs’ claims. Dr Odongo Okune, Ojwang Opota and Omodo Omodo in turn instituted a counterclaim against the defendants, challenging the election of Ogwang Okul as the paramount chief on October 11, 2024. Their cause for legal action was that the election was not done in accordance with the procedure of electing the Paramount Chief of Lango.

In the instant case, court records show that both parties agree that an election took place on March 1, 2024 for the position of Paramount Chief of Lango. The declaration of the final result of that election shows that Dr Odongo Okune emerged as the successful candidate.

The former executive director of Uganda Road Fund (Dr Odongo Okune) was published in the gazette by the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development as the Paramount Chief of Lango effective November 2024. He was to replace the outgoing Paramount Chief, Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii.

However, the plaintiffs contended that the entire process leading to the eventual election, declaration and publication of Dr Odongo Okune (1st defendant) as the Paramount Chief was illegal, null and void.

Counsel for the plaintiffs submitted that the election was not in compliance with the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995; the Institution of Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act, Cap 242; and the culture, customs and traditions of the people of Longo which have been codified in the Constitution of Lango Cultural Foundation, 2017.

Still in Thursday’s ruling, court issued a permanent injunction forbidding the conflicting parties from performing the function of Paramount Chief.

Instead, it issued a declaration that Mzee Odur Ebii is still the Paramount Chief of Lango.

Additionally, an order was issued directing the Amongi to re-gazette the 94-year-old grandfather as the Paramount Chief of Lango.