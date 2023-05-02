Corrupt leaders increase cost of business - Museveni

President Museveni has said he will crack down corrupt politicians and civil servants who are found soliciting bribes from investors and the business community.

Speaking during this year’s International Labour Day celebrations at Namutumba District ceremonial grounds today, the president said corruption and delays in decision-making were increasing the cost of business in his government.

The theme for Labour Day 2023 was, “Promoting positive work, culture, and ethics: A perspective for increased investment, employment opportunities, and household incomes”.

“We have got two enemies which I am going to fight. These two are corrupt politicians and civil servants who delay decision-making. These are the ones who are disturbing investors by asking for bribes. These are the ones interfering with your future,” Museveni said, adding: “ There are people in URA (Uganda Revenue Authority) who go and intercept goods from traders and say that I will charge you much if you don’t bribe me, but I will charge you less if I am given a bribe. I have reports. I am using this Labour Day to say that we are going to put up a good fight.”

Mr Museveni said that he would establish a unit within his office where investors can call directly when they are delayed in any way or asked for a bribe.

The President also cited the high cost of electricity as one of the factors responsible for the high cost of doing business and that he would consider reducing the cost of power used in industries.

On the issues of environmental conservation, Mr Museveni asked people in eastern Uganda who had encroached on wetlands to peacefully vacate.